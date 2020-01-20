Look beneath the surface of recent news to find the root cause of Boeing’s 737 Max disaster. The Seattle Times recently reported that Boeing released 100 pages of damning documents that show the company deceived international air safety regulators and airline companies. Dare I add that Boeing also deceived every passenger who has taken a Max flight?
Boeing stands accused of misrepresenting its new 737 Max flight control software — known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System — as just an extension of an older system. Thus, The Times reported, Boeing circumvented new aircraft certification and pilot training in flight simulators before planes, pilots and passengers took to the air.
Two 737 Max airliner crashes have been blamed for the deaths of 346 people. There were no survivors. In both disasters, MCAS failure apparently caused the airplanes into a nosedive that pilots couldn’t correct.
In my layman’s understanding, this is just the explanation of the electromechanical failure of both crashes and Boeing’s loss of well more than $10 billion and growing.
The fundamental root cause lies not with MCAS failure, but with deregulation — that worshipful darling of business executives and conservative politicians — that allowed Boeing to play loose with safety.
Conservative opposition to regulation is much older than Ronald Reagan’s administration (1981-1989) but it bloomed then, and blossoms still. Ten days after taking office President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13771, requiring agencies offset the cost of every new “significant” regulatory action by repealing at least two existing regulations. This approach to deregulation is mind-boggling because it mindlessly take an ax to regulations.
Americans have suffered great harm from past deregulation in many industries; but under President Trump, harm is accelerating. Boeing critics claim the company’s slipshod self-certification problems go back at least 10 years. And Boeing isn’t the only culprit. Self-certification is a growing disaster.
For example, DCReport — a web-based journal of Washington D.C. news — reported Jan. 24: “A recent investigation by representatives of the FAA, NASA and nine international regulators … found a breakdown in the regulatory system and poor communication from Boeing.”
The report said “the FAA relied heavily on Boeing employees to vouch for the safety of the Max” and that the FAA “lacked the ability to effectively analyze much of what the company did share.”
In October, the Washington Post reported, “instead of trying to reclaim its oversight powers after the deaths of 346 people over the past year, the FAA has instead been pressing ahead with plans to further reduce its hands-on oversight of aviation safety.”
This could include outsourcing policymaking decisions to industry groups beyond public view.DCReport quoted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., thusly: “To put the fox in charge of the henhouse never made any sense, and now we see the deeply tragic consequences.”
The Trump administration is playing the same game in the pork industry with new rules that reduce federal oversight of food safety. The administration says the new rules will allow the government to reduce the number of federal inspectors by 40 percent. They will be replaced by company employees, many of whom have no training in the science of food safety.
At the same time, slaughter houses will be allowed to speed up the inspection line, which will make it more difficult for inspectors to spot dangerous product.
And it’s not just pork. The administration is slavering to do the same to beef and chicken processors.
So who is responsible for this outrage?
Walt Kelly’s comic character Pogo said it best: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Us being voters who elect politicians who support deregulation.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State University faculty member and a 47-year Pullman resident.