The American dollar’s nearly century-long reign as the untouchable global kingpin is coming to an end. Five nations are sick of dancing to the tune of Western financial imperialists, and this emerging coalition is committed to abandoning the U.S. dollar.

In April 2022, I warned about the fragility of the petrodollar system, a nearly century-old structure that secures the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s global reserve currency. This system allows the U.S. to maintain its massive debts — $102 trillion total debt (federal, state, local governments; interest; financial institutions plus businesses and households) and an additional $193 trillion in off-the-books liabilities (Medicare A, B, and D, Social Security, military and civilian benefits, federal debt held by the public, etc.) — by necessitating that oil transactions and most global trade be conducted in dollars.

However, BRICS — the fifteen-year alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — isn’t playing the game any longer. It’s crafting a dollar alternative.

