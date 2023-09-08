Wednesdays are senior lunches in Palouse. A morning wake-up’s assessment of which creaky joints complain the loudest confirms, without a doubt, I qualify to attend.
Contrary to opinions held by Katherine, my revered, departed father and others, I am not a social being. For this reason, I rebuffed my pal Joe’s repeated urging to partake. Six months ago, I finally caved in and Joe got his wish.
The food is good, the folks who gather at noon are a pleasant lot, neighbors all, and when we’re in town, Katherine and I can be expected to attend from time to time.
There are two rituals preceding the meals which, were it not for the respect I hold for the organizers, would cause me to balk. For what I consider good reasons, I’m not of a religious persuasion. Bowing my head while grace is said is a small concession.
Well, the same critical thinking, which caused me to give up religion years ago, did the same for public displays of patriotism which, in my view, ignores the truth of where we as a nation have been, where we are now and where we are headed.
Despite this, I, like everyone else gathered at the Palouse Community Center, go through the motions … again out of respect for those folks, many of whom I’ve lived among for 50 years.
It isn’t the standing up or the right hand over the heart that sticks in my craw. It’s the final phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance: “with liberty and justice for all.”
The Pledge hasn’t always been with us. It was written in 1892, two years after the slaughter of women, children and old men at Wounded Knee. With shot and steel, we finally subdued the heathens.
As I hear myself intone the words “justice for all,” I almost choke. What did the author really mean by “justice?” Was it just a catchphrase — a word thrown out to make all of us white Anglo-Saxon males feel somehow self-righteous and proud to be favored sons in this the greatest nation on Earth?
Remember, these words were inscribed nearly 30 years before women were even “granted” the right to vote.
Whenever I think of justice, it’s in a more universal sense, maybe tied up with notions like right and wrong. Perhaps we should ask ourselves who, over the past 200 years, has proven themselves the worthiest stewards of this generous land of ours?
Phil Sheridan was the cavalry commander of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War. As long as Stonewall Jackson lived, Virginia’s verdant Shenandoah Valley remained untouched and supplied much of the sustenance for Lee’s army.
When Jackson died from a wound at Chancellorsville, the generals who replaced him could no longer hold the line and Sheridan put the valley to the torch.
Sheridan then watched the same scorched earth campaign waged on a larger scale by Sherman in his march through Georgia. By starving out the civilian population, he starved out the Confederacy as well.
After the war, Sheridan was put in charge of clearing the Great Plains of the indigenous peoples whose ancestors had cared for the land for millennia.
With Sherman’s eager approval, Sheridan opened up protected treaty lands to the wholesale slaughter of the buffalo. When the doors were first thrown open to the bison hunters, there were an estimated 30 million of the hairy beasts roaming the plains. By the turn of the 19th century, only a few hundred remained in the wild.
The native population, which relied on those mammoth animals for shelter, clothing, food and much more were indeed starved into submission and forced onto government reservations.
Wide swaths of the land east of the Rockies were scattered with the carcasses of the slain buffalo. Only the hides were taken and sold. The bloody remainder was left to rot in the summer heat. The stench was reportedly unbearable.
Thirty million in less than 30 years! Buffalo Bill, who slaughtered many more than his share for sport alone, became an iconic national hero.
After the buzzards had done their work, the surviving Indians ground-up bleached bison bones and sold the sad remnants of what had so recently been the proud giants of the earth to settlers for fertilizer.
It is my belief that any meaningful sense of the word “justice” would imply that the land should belong to those who best respect and care for it. Ours is a tragic history of plundering the treasures bestowed upon us by Mother Nature in the name of greed. In a truly “just” nation, there would be no Cuyahoga River burning from chemical wastes, no acid rain, no strip mining and the land would be returned to those who appreciate the sanctity of the natural world.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.