Wednesdays are senior lunches in Palouse. A morning wake-up’s assessment of which creaky joints complain the loudest confirms, without a doubt, I qualify to attend.

Contrary to opinions held by Katherine, my revered, departed father and others, I am not a social being. For this reason, I rebuffed my pal Joe’s repeated urging to partake. Six months ago, I finally caved in and Joe got his wish.

The food is good, the folks who gather at noon are a pleasant lot, neighbors all, and when we’re in town, Katherine and I can be expected to attend from time to time.

