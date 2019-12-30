Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.