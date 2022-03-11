As of this writing, at least 54 major corporations have announced economic sanctions against Russia because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In doing so, they are forgoing billions of dollars’ worth of business.
The sanctions will reverberate out of Russia throughout the world economy, but economic losses are far, far better than World War III under the cloud of possible nuclear war.
American and world capitalists have risen, at great economic risk, in an attempt to thwart Putin’s attempt to take over Ukraine. Whether they will stop Putin’s attempt to swallow a neighbor remains to be seen, but there is legitimate hope that growing economic sanctions will topple Putin himself.
We all should be proud. This is capitalism at its very best and all should willingly accept our role as collateral damage as these sanctions affect us in many ways, including in our investments.
Corporations that have announced sanctions include a broad spectrum of industries; including autos, aviation, tech, streaming, energy, finance, media, entertainment, energy and consulting.
Few Americans will recognize the names of some of the sanctioning corporations, but many are among the most prominent in the United States and even worldwide.
I will mention just ones that readers will likely know: Airbnb, Airbus, American Express, Apple, Boeing, BP, DirecTV, Disney, Exxon, Facebook, FedEx, Ford, General Electric, General Motors, Google, IBM, Ikea, Intel, Maersk, Mastercard, Visa, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Moody’s, Netflix, Nissan, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Procter & Gamble, Puma, Roku, Shell, Spotify, Toyota, Twitter, Unilever, UPS, Volkswagen, Warner Media and YouTube.
The list is growing even as I write.
All who join this effort are putting democracy ahead of profits and deserve our full support.
You can see the full list on the CNN website. Stay tuned.
There is great risk that economic sanctions could further unbalance Putin into escalating his war against Ukraine, but it is a risk that free nations must accept.
One wonders whether World War lI could have been avoided if European nation’s hadn’t appeased Hitler when he invaded Poland.
When that succeeded, Hitler invaded Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Yugoslavia and Greece. Two days after the Poland invasion, France and Britain declared war on Germany.
World leaders fear that if Putin succeeds with his invasion of Ukraine, he will soon move to other nations.
Let us all pray that economic sanctions will topple the mad man before he can incite World War III.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.