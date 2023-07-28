Ever wonder what happened to the “Age of Aquarius”? Remember when the dawning of a new age of peace, love and an end to all that divided humankind was at our doorstep? No more hatred or race and religious biases? No more obscene wealth living alongside hobos sleeping on steam release and eating out of garbage cans?

The half million gathered at Woodstock gave hope that such a new age might indeed be just around the corner.

And then came the end of the Vietnam War, draft cards and all those college radicals suddenly realize what their freshly-minted degrees could morph into.

