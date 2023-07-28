Ever wonder what happened to the “Age of Aquarius”? Remember when the dawning of a new age of peace, love and an end to all that divided humankind was at our doorstep? No more hatred or race and religious biases? No more obscene wealth living alongside hobos sleeping on steam release and eating out of garbage cans?
The half million gathered at Woodstock gave hope that such a new age might indeed be just around the corner.
And then came the end of the Vietnam War, draft cards and all those college radicals suddenly realize what their freshly-minted degrees could morph into.
Scrub up a bit, cut your hair, put on a Brooks Brothers three-piece suit and viola! Just follow Chicago Seven and Yippie firebrand Jerry Rubin and trade in Marxism for a cozy seat at the Wall Street trough and you could earn for yourself a bigger slice of that fat American pie. After all, you were white,male, young, well-educated. What could possibly stand in the way of foreign sports cars, vacation houses, and nice, comfortable homes in fashionable, very safe suburban neighborhoods?
Suddenly, all those flower children and anti-war Students for a Democratic Society were now looking backward at big number 30 and — in the fading recesses of a memory rather forgotten, they had come of an age where they were no longer to be trusted.
Thus began the era of the young, upwardly mobile professionals — the yuppies — with their condos, BMWs and pink fuzzy jogging suits.
As I look back on how my generation — the postwar Boomers — squandered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I am deeply saddened at how easily so many millions of my mates bartered away their dreams of a wholly new America for the sort of “air-conditioned nightmare” that characterized what success means in today’s culture.
It boggles the mind to consider how the best and brightest of a generation who once saw through the dazzling, Madison Avenue stylized snare of material success and recognized the emotional and spiritual barrenness left in its wake — bought into the easily fulfilled dreams of the Eisenhower years: success defined in terms easily understood — two cars in every garage, a color TV in every room and taller fences to keep the neighbors out.
“Leaders” that emerged from my generation? Clinton brought us NAFTA and bartered away good American jobs to make the bottom line brighter for corporate titans as they reaped their unconscionable profits. Bush Junior brought us a $10 trillion war in Afghanistan the outcome of which looks nothing so much as our failed effort to export our brand of democracy to Vietnam, a country that neither understood or wanted it.
And now struts in the billionaire Trump, who, through all the ugliness and tawdriness of his very being, reveals, as the likes of the Clintons and the Bushes never could — the bankruptcy of the false gods which my generation embraced when we turned 30 and started dreaming of stock profiles, mortgages, and the high cost of education of our children.
There was a better way which was, ironically, steadfastly clung to by Bernie Sanders. His dream was FDR’s dream of an America with freedom from fear and freedom from want.
And Sanders, like FDR before him and like the anti-establishment youth born shortly after him. knew the face of the enemy, ever-changing but always remaining the same — “the malefactors of great wealth.”
Sanders’ insoluble problem? The tens of millions who flocked to his homespun banners were too young to leverage power … the kind of real power which Hillary and her friends at Goldman Sachs understood.
Those who should have been Bernie’s stablemates — those who might still have remembered brother Eldridge’s dictum: “you’re either part of the solution or you’re part of the problem” — had turned their collective backs not just on Sanders but on the dreams of their youth. Those who could have helped him to the Democratic nomination betrayed him.
And we are all the worse for it.
