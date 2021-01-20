“If wishes were horses, then beggars would ride.” — Betty McGehee, my Kentucky mother
Let me begin by saying that, in years past — both as an elected councilman and a candidate for Whitman County Commission — I have been the target of vicious newspaper opinion pieces.
I asked my old and trusted friend, Lu Jane Nisse, the editor and publisher of two community newspapers, why she allowed such unsupported falsehoods to appear in her opinion pages.
What she told me made sense. Reminded me of the time — while I was organizing informational picket lines in support of locked-out steel workers at Kaiser in Spokane — another dear and respected friend Dawn Reynolds, as an ACLU attorney, was defending the Aryan Nation’s right to march in a Hayden Lake Fourth of July parade. I was dumbfounded.
Each instance stung my sense of right and wrong, but, after much sober thought, I bowed to the greater wisdom of both Lu Jane and Dawn. A country where any expression or the peaceful, public display of an opinion is restricted is, to that extent, unfree.
It is with these thoughts in mind that I stand up in support of Scotty Anderson and his recent column in the Daily News.
Do I believe in a single line of the garbage he’s dishing up? As a trained social scientist with a great affinity for verifiable facts, certainly not. Do I approve the likely effect his echo-chamber disinformation campaign will have on fellow true believers? Not on your life. But, for those of my fellow leftists (even those on the far left among whose ranks I am proud to be counted), be restrained in your harshness towards the publisher and editor as they strive to breathe life into the expression “free press.”
My words don’t derive from some Christian “turn the other cheek” ethic. Been there, done that and there’s just too much injustice for me to play nice with oppressors. I am — perhaps regrettably — sometimes the first to put up my dukes when someone gets in the face of anyone I respect and admire. Same goes whenever I see any of FDR’s “malefactors of great wealth” with their feet on the throats of the weak and poor in spirit. Back down from the likes of those? From frauds like Trump? Never.
I find myself coming to Scotty Anderson’s defense not as a cheek turner. I argue my point, first of all, from lessons I was taught by the examples of the two fine women mentioned above. As Noam Chomsky put it so well, “if we don’t believe in free expression for people we despise, then we don’t believe in it at all.”
But there is a second reason and perhaps this reason is even more compelling than the first. To my colleagues, if you really believe Anderson’s column is a pack of lies and dangerous disinformation, expose it to the light of day. If you really believe in the correctness of your stand, what’s to fear by letting falsehood be exposed for what it is?
As the criminal indictments from the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol are handed out, let the facts speak for themselves. If those responsible for the violence prove to be fanatical Trump supporters with nary an antifa in sight, let Scotty take the consequences for his words. Either he can admit to being wrong and apologize for misleading his readers or he can take the path too often chosen nowadays among the lunatic fringe of the Republican Party. It’s so simple. If no evidence surfaces of leftists leading the charge, he can blame the absence of such indictments on a Deep State conspiracy penetrating even our judicial system itself.
Scotty, I am sorry. In the future, a gentle reminder — you are entitled to your own opinions, you are not entitled to your own facts.
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.