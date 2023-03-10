I have always believed that some names convey power; most don’t. Despite their bloody legacies, think of the Bolshevik revolutionaries … Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin. The names sort of send shivers up your spine just reading them.
Historians are fond of imagining how different the 20th century would have played out if Hitler’s stepfather had not adopted him and given him his name. Try and visualize 700,000 brown-shirted storm troopers in unison, Heil Schicklegruber. Never happened.
With nothing but time on our hands my wife, my dog and myself spend a little of it giving our imaginations free reign. One such flight of fancy led me to the verge of acquiring a second passport. The story unfolds this way.
Shortly after the death of my revered father, a kind fate intervened and afforded me an opportunity to spend more than a month in a rustic cabana overlooking Chile’s southern coastline with environmental warrior and former New York insurance executive, Uncle Ramon.
Beloved by the Earth Firsters who fought like hell to keep the timber industry’s hands off the roadless wilderness of Cove Mallard, Ramon was equally despised by the lumber companies and the forest service who had given the green light to bring on the bulldozers.
Although the story of how he acquired his nom de guerre is funny bordering on hilarious, to me it signified power and defiance against the minions of greed and exploitation. What a great name, I always thought, for a graying bearded rebel poking his thumb in the eye of the men who would savage our national treasure for profit.
That name brought up images of Che and Fidel, two revolutionaries who struck fear into the hearts of Cuban dictator Batista and his Mafia cronies.
Fancying myself as somewhat of a lifetime rabble rouser, always spoiling for a good fight against those who bully the weak and poor in spirit, I never cared much for my given name. Steve scares nobody … sort of like Schicklegruber.
Really. To the extent that Che and Ramon conjure up images of battles fought on behalf of the downtrodden, “Steve” scares nobody. Enlisting Katherine’s help in coming up with a name more befitting my radical self-image, we hit on “Raoul” — or wise old wolf in Spanish.
When we travel south of the border, that has become my name among our circle of Mexican friends. And this circle is growing.
By seeking out humble lodgings among the native population of Puerto Vallarta, by eschewing restaurants, markets, and big box stores frequented by gringos, by making an honest effort to learn Spanish, we feel part of where we are.
This is so much of the case that I have harkened to become a dual citizen, carrying a Mexican passport. Despite the country’s many problems, I have nothing but admiration for the fierce, proud, generous spirit of the people. To further this end I approached the scion of the Sanchez clan, a man who virtually adopted us into his family three years ago, if he’d consider legally adopting me as his fourth son.
Efrain, closing in on 60 and a good decade and a half younger, was delighted at the idea. His only stipulation was that, before making me his son, paint my hair.
With his blessing and that of his sons, I gave serious thought to dying my hair to its original color, black. After discovering from other Mexican friends that I could dispense with dyes and simply use coffee I was almost ready to take the step.
But first, I had to double check to be sure that adoption would grease my way into Mexican citizenship. When I found out otherwise, we were all disappointed but Efrain, being the good father, anointed me Raoul Sanchez anyway and that is how I am increasingly known among our circle of friends … and new family.
McGehee, aka Raoul Sanchez, is a lifelong activist who settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.