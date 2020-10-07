Senate Bill 5395 (signed by Washington Gov. Inslee in March) requires public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education beginning in the 2021-22 school year for grades 6-12 and beginning in the 2022-23 school year for K-5. Only information that is age-appropriate and recognized as medically and scientifically accurate will be included, a judgement that will be guided by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Washington State Department of Health.
Parents will be notified of the instruction, will have access to all course materials, and will have the option to request that their child not be included in this instruction.
K-3 students will receive instruction in “social and emotional learning,” which is intended to improve self- and social-awareness, to help students recognize emotions in oneself and others, and to help students resolve conflicts constructively. Among other things, students in grades 4-12 will be taught about avoidance of exploitative relationships, and about the influence of social media on relationships. They will also be taught about “affirmative consent,” which is defined as “a conscious and voluntary agreement to engage in sexual activity as (being) required before sexual activity,” and will receive “bystander training,” which is the ability to recognize a potentially harmful situation and choose “to respond in a way that could positively influence the outcome.”
Senate Bill 5395 has not gone into effect, pending the outcome Referendum 90, which is on the November ballot. If approved, Referendum 90 would allow implementation of Senate Bill 5395. Opposition to Referendum 90 is sponsored by a group called “Parents for Safe Schools,” an organization that makes several arguments against Senate Bill 5395.
One argument is that affirmative consent isn’t a meaningful concept to a kindergartner. This is a disingenuous position because everyone would agree, and it is why Senate Bill 5359 only requires affirmative consent beginning in fourth grade when most students are 9 years old.
Another argument is that affirmative consent is not in accordance with church doctrine that sexual activity be reserved for marriage. Proponents of this argument acknowledge that parents can opt their children out of required instruction, but they argue that this does not “opt them out of school yard discussions and culture change that may take place at school.” This is a remarkably naïve argument that assumes children can be kept in a protective bubble without being affected by popular culture messages about sex and relationships. The Catholic Church supports this bubble argument when, ironically, that institution should be working harder than any other to give children the tools to recognize and steer clear of sexual predators.
Referendum 90 opponents also argue that the required comprehensive sexual education will lead to “early sexualization of our kids,” and that state approved materials will include “graphic sexual subject matter.” Senate Bill 5395 requires that every parent be given access to all related materials and that children can be excluded from this instruction. That is, as a parent you can skip the hyperbole and judge for yourself.
Another argument is that Referendum 90 is a costly, unfunded mandate, and that resources are better spent in other components of the curriculum. There are no cost estimates for implementation of Senate Bill 5395, but we can assume that some costs will be accrued by school districts.
Nevertheless, public schools offer the best opportunity to give children medically accurate, comprehensive sexual health information, which to quote Elizabeth Nash from the Guttmacher Institute, is really “about life skills.”
Furthermore, as documented in the peer-reviewed journal (PLoS ONE, 2011) comprehensive sex education helps our youth make better choices resulting in fewer unplanned pregnancies and more protection against sexually transmitted disease. According to the CDC, teen childbearing in the U.S. costs $9.4 billion annually, and that does not account for the long-term negative impacts on the teen parent and downstream economic costs of poverty that commonly follows such circumstances.
STIs in the U.S. cost $12 to $20 billion in lifetime direct medical costs. That is, pay now, or pay later.
Let’s fight for a better future for Washington’s children. Please vote to approve Referendum 90.
Doug Call lives on the Palouse where he strives to give his three children the best future possible.