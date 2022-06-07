I had my first child when I was 47 years old. I am often reminded of the advantages (and disadvantages) of reshuffling the sequence of life’s chapters. Now, at 61, I have a son that will enter high school this fall. I am trying to understand his generation, the subculture he inhabits, yet inevitably get detoured by the flood of my own memories as a teen.
As a final eighth-grade project, his class did a spoken word performance. The theme was regional conflict and aimed at helping the students understand the Israeli-Palestinian and Northern Ireland hostilities from multiple perspectives. There was a depth and intensity to their performance that left me amazed and hopeful.
As with other school performances, audience members, when so moved, show appreciation by snapping fingers. And so there I was, like some beatnik at a jazz poetry reading, snapping away. I found a maturity in their understanding of identity and the complex, charged emotions that arise from identity and bloodshed. These kids are not from Brooklyn; most are from a small town in Idaho.
After the performance, I found my amazement shift to confusion. Like most parents, I have an avid interest in the psychological trends among teens and youth in general. What I couldn’t square was how early teens could have such a grasp of the nuanced passions that inflame hatred — on the other side of the world, and pull that off while dealing with their own issues.
What issues?
According to what I’ve read and parents I talk with, youth are struggling with anxiety and depression. That’s the trend, isn’t it? The research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 44% of high schoolers “have persistent feelings of hopelessness.” Just last fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics went so far as to declare a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. So as a parent I look for the warning signs, but feel very much out of touch.
I clicked around for vids on the topic and was struck by one girl’s struggle processing digital media: “Just the volume of like, unattainable beauty, in a world that kind of seems like it’s ending, is really hard to process.” I learn that girls consider suicide at twice the rate of boys. Eating disorders and self-harming are more common. Emergency room visits are way up.
My ignorance can be partially explained by the absence of smartphones and social media in the lives of my children. It’s just not a need for them and the more I learn about the developing brain, the more grateful I am for the disconnect. Simon Sinek compares the unfiltered use of social media by kids to opening up well-stocked liquor cabinet to an alcoholic. “Here it is, have all you want”! They hang in there, late at night, sleep deprived, in anticipation of the “like” and the accompanying second and third drip of dopamine before nodding off.
To be sure, addiction to social media and resulting clinical depression are experienced by a small minority of users. More worrying and more pervasive is the collapse of a support structure. I am beginning to appreciate that this is a generation that makes sense of the world from light bouncing off a screen rather than light bouncing off of someone else’s eyes. And they will not be able to make sense of their world without a heart that must grapple with self-doubt; hence the national emergency.
Screens cannot hug them (and please don’t propose virtual reality as a surrogate), and crucially, cannot give them a purpose for being. That I am aware, only the authentic, loving connections of friends and family and a well-placed mentor or two, can stir that magic. That magic is not being stirred for millions of kids while digesting an undiluted “carnival of negativity” online. Like the girl who sees the world is ending through war, famine, environmental collapse.
Come to think of it, I didn’t grow up with much of a support structure either. I did have hope though. There was scaffolding nearby that I could grab hold of — there were mentors I turned to. In experiencing my son and his journey, that sense of personal myth is rekindled. Let it be kindled in all our kids. We could snap our fingers to that.
