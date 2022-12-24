Christmas cards can bring genuine pleasure

Anderson

The past month and a half on the Palouse, we have been dealing with big-city type news events. I am sure many of us would like the stories to become part of the past. Unfortunately for the family members of the victims, this Christmas will have a major void. One would hope that the families can find moments of joy when reminiscing about Christmases past.

It is always tough as a columnist to find the right thing to write about at Christmas. I want my readers to open the newspaper and see a column that isn’t political. Who wants to think about politics right now? There are a handful of things I would write about but I don’t want to ruin a happy time with politics.

In the past I have written about the joys of Christmas from my childhood. I wrote about making Christmas fudge using my grandmother’s recipe. Last year, when my column appeared on Christmas day, I wrote about the one-day truce between the World War I troops titled “You no shoot, we no shoot,” which were the words reportedly spoken by a German soldier who braved his life to start the truce.

