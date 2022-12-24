The past month and a half on the Palouse, we have been dealing with big-city type news events. I am sure many of us would like the stories to become part of the past. Unfortunately for the family members of the victims, this Christmas will have a major void. One would hope that the families can find moments of joy when reminiscing about Christmases past.
It is always tough as a columnist to find the right thing to write about at Christmas. I want my readers to open the newspaper and see a column that isn’t political. Who wants to think about politics right now? There are a handful of things I would write about but I don’t want to ruin a happy time with politics.
In the past I have written about the joys of Christmas from my childhood. I wrote about making Christmas fudge using my grandmother’s recipe. Last year, when my column appeared on Christmas day, I wrote about the one-day truce between the World War I troops titled “You no shoot, we no shoot,” which were the words reportedly spoken by a German soldier who braved his life to start the truce.
I thought I would try to find something else that was a big Christmas event that is little-known today. As I looked around nothing was really catching my eye like the World War I story from last year. So, I thought I would utilize my newspapers.com subscription and check out some old Pullman Herald newspapers to find local Christmas happenings that might be heartwarming.
What I found that caught my eye wasn’t a heartwarming story, instead it was a column written by William Goodyear who was the editor and publisher of the Pullman Herald.
The column was in reference to the custom of giving Christmas cards. The column appeared in the Dec. 26, 1919, edition of the paper.
His column is worth looking up and reading, but I picked out a few sentences that provide the essence of his point:
“The exchange of Christmas greetings between friends is a beautiful custom, which should be maintained and extended. But greetings do not mean gifts.
“The exchange of gifts among the members of a family or between very close and dear friends is a happy and appropriate usage, but it can be extended until it becomes burdensome.
“A Christmas present given ... out of a sense of duty ... carries with it nothing of the Christmas spirit.
“Older people will find that more genuine pleasure results from the sending and receiving of simple messages of friendship and good cheer.”
As I read this column, I wasn’t sure if I was going to agree with it, but the further I read the more I felt that he was correct.
I have never been a Christmas card sender. I feel about Christmas cards the way Goodyear felt about presents. It becomes burdensome. What if I give you a card this year but not next year? Does that mean that I have stopped liking you? If I get a card from someone, do I have to be sure to send them one?
That is the same issue with exchanging Christmas presents, according to Goodyear. You have to get presents for everyone who got you one.
You have to ensure the value is similar, etc. Goodyear points out that all real meaning is lost when the present stops being about the love of the person and more about matching values.
After reading Goodyear’s column, I think his statement that there is genuine pleasure in sending and receiving simple messages of friendship resonated with me. I hadn’t thought about Christmas cards in that way and that is probably one of the reasons why I haven’t sent them. I can foresee Christmas cards for Christmas 2023.
On a side note, Goodyear was the first football coach at Washington State College in 1894 and led the football team to a 1-1 record. His team defeated the University of Idaho but lost to Spokane High School.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.