“Without Covid, we would not be facingthis ‘supply shock’ induced inflation.”
— Chris Carosa, Forbes Magazine
U. S. economic growth for 2021 was 5.9%, the best in 38 years, but at 7%, inflation is the highest since 1981. These were the years of the Reagan administration, so a comparison readily suggests itself. Reagan would have been 111 years old on Feb. 6.
Neither caused high inflation
When Reagan came into office in 1981, inflation was 10.3%, and it was still a high 4.8% at the end of his presidency. Many believe that President Jimmy Carter caused the high inflation of the 1970s, but it was President Richard Nixon’s imposition of wage and price controls during the oil crisis of that period.
Our current inflation is due to the pandemic cutting off supplies of goods from abroad. In addition to semiconductors, there was a large backlog of finished electronics, furniture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and auto parts. Cash rich Americans chasing too few goods was a perfect recipe for the high prices we are now experiencing.
Reagan’s record tax increases
Biden has yet to pass the tax increases on the rich he has promised, but let’s bust a myth about Reagan and taxes. According to Reagan’s own economic adviser, Bruce Bartlett, the 1982 Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, which hit the middle class especially hard, “was the largest peacetime tax increase in American history.”
Even so, Reagan tripled the national debt, primarily because of huge, unnecessary military expenditures. That debt was financed at interest rates as high as 21.5% as opposed to 2% or lower in recent years.
Deficits don’t cause inflation
In 1974, the deficit was only $5 billion, but inflation was 9%. In 1976 President Gerald Ford left Carter with a $66 billion deficit, but inflation had fallen to 5.7%. Spending during the Reagan administration increased by an annual average of 2.5% but inflation went down rather than up.
Obama-Biden: Lower budget deficits
The Obama-Biden administration faced a 9.8% budget deficit at the beginning of the Great Recession, but it was able to reduce that to 3.8% as Donald Trump took over in 2017. Primarily because of huge tax cuts and $800 billion in new spending, the deficit climbed to 14.4%. As a result, Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt — the third largest in post-war history.
The free-market journal
The Economist estimates that Biden’s deficit will be 7.8% in 2022, and it is expected to decline even more if he is able to balance new spending with tax increases. Primarily because of the effect of Reagan’s hatred for taxes, the GOP preaches tax cuts regardless of the economic conditions. This is the reason why, in the post-war era, Democrats have averaged 2% lower budget deficits.
Diversity on the Supreme Court
Republicans are calling Biden a racist for limiting his candidates to Black women, but Reagan did the same in confirming the first female justice — Sandra Day O’Connor. Opposing the Equal Rights Amendment in the late 1970s, Reagan came late to women’s equality. But when his pollsters told him that he was losing the women’s vote, he announced, just before the 1980 election, that he would nominate a woman to the highest court. Both Biden and Reagan played politics, but Biden was for racial equality long before Reagan was for women’s rights.
Reagan’s “Reign of Error”
In “There He Goes Again: Ronald Reagan’s Reign of Error,” the authors document over 300 errors and misstatements up to 1983. It is safe to say that the Gipper had a record number of these, at least until Donald Trump came along. After all, as Reagan once said, “facts are stupid things,” mangling John Adams’ “facts are stubborn things.”
At times Joe Biden can be truth challenged, but according to Politifact, which fact checks only when asked, he does better than all the recent GOP leaders, especially Trump. In 2020, the GOP presidential candidates averaged 47% true, mostly true, and half true. Biden’s current rating is 56% in the truth categories, whereas Trump’s rating is 23%. Trump has 163 “pants on fire” versus Biden’s 6.
Gier is emeritus professor at the University of Idaho. Read “Ten Myths about the Reagan Presidency” at bit.ly/3uBKKPM. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com for discussion and sources.