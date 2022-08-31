Congratulations to everyone who didn’t have college debt. Now you do.

Last week, President Biden unveiled a sweeping plan to “forgive” billions of dollars in student loan debt. It’s the biggest move ever seen by the federal government concerning debt forgiveness. I put “forgive” in scare quotes because the student debt will not simply disappear. The debt will be transferred to those that don’t owe it: taxpayers.

Roughly 45 million Americans owe more than a combined $1.7 trillion in student debt. The average federal student loan debt is $38,000. Student debt is more than either auto loan or credit card debt. Biden’s plan is that families earning less than $250,000 a year will each have $20,000 of Pell Grant loans eliminated (which are most loan recipients), and $10,000 of other federal student loan debt canceled. The plan will cover most Americans currently with student loans.

