Dale Courtney’s latest column expressed his resentment about an anthrax vaccination mandate during his time of service with the U.S. Navy. The current anthrax vaccine is one of eight that is only required depending on risk and occupation. I’ve never studied military planning and the multitude of complexities required to maintain troop readiness for the defense of our country, but it seems that having a baseline defense against infectious disease is requisite. If a person fails to appreciate this concept, not to mention is prone to misunderstanding relative risk, a military career might not be your best choice.
Courtney cited the large number of reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as evidence of the dangers of mRNA vaccines. It is evident that he does not understand the purpose of this system, nor does he appreciate the magnitude of the vaccine rollout. VAERS is the crudest mechanism possible for collecting information about adverse events. Just think about it for a minute. How would you design a system that maximizes collection of all possible outcomes without any filtering because you don’t want to miss any “signal” about potential side effects? Well, you’d probably design VAERS. It is far from perfect, but it provides a wealth of information that can be analyzed to find patterns that are indicative of adverse events. To date, the only adverse events associated with mRNA vaccines are very rare allergic reactions. The rest of what is reported is “noise” with respect to correlation, consistent with the reality that sh*t happens to people, and that you will collect a lot of unrelated information when you administer over 4.8 million doses of mRNA vaccines.
Another way to collect data about adverse events is the Vaccine Safety Datalink project (google “jama.2021.15072”), which tracks the longitudinal status of more than 10 million vaccine-eligible people. A recent paper (Klein et al.) plumbed this data to identify associations between vaccination and 23 serious health outcomes including acute myocardial infarction, Bell’s palsy, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myocarditis/pericarditis, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. They found that the incidence of these events in the first three weeks following either the first or second mRNA dose (more than 11.8 million doses for 6.2 million people) is no different from the incidence of these outcomes 22 to 42 days post vaccination. That is, there is no signal for severe adverse events following vaccination. The incidence of confirmed allergic reactions was about five per million doses. Most cases were women, most occurred on the day of vaccination, and the majority (78 percent) had a history of allergies. That is why providers are alert for allergic reactions when administering these vaccines.
But what about the nefarious long-term consequences that no one can predict? Let’s think about that for a second. The virus enters your cells and releases its RNA genome where your RNA processing machinery works to generate the components that the virus needs to replicate and spread to other cells (and, eventually, to other people). The RNA provides the code for the viral proteins needed for this process, and one of the proteins is the spike protein that is the basis for the mRNA vaccines. The difference is that the vaccine only delivers mRNA for the spike protein. RNA, whether it comes from the virus, or the vaccine, makes the same spike protein that is ultimately displayed to your immune system.
Because the virus and vaccine use the same RNA processing system to make the same spike protein, which is displayed the same way to the immune system, any long-term effects from this exposure will occur from both vaccination and infection. That is, we are all screwed. Of course, vaccination leads to short-term exposure to the spike protein whereas infection leads to much longer exposure to this protein and several others, not to mention cellular damage and, in some cases, an uncontrolled immune response. It is this sequelae to infection that raises the risk for adverse events, not the brief exposure to the vaccine-encoded spike protein. In short, we are far more likely to avoid long-term effects from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated compared to enduring the effects of actual infection (particularly when the latter kills you).
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.