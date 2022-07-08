Conservatives finally have the Supreme Court’s blessing to force parenthood upon unwilling women. Not surprisingly, gay marriage and the right to contraception are already in their sights. Those who denounced mask mandates as utmost tyranny are now happily inviting government intrusion into the most intimate parts of our lives with no consideration for the medical, financial and emotional consequences. But Republican leaders are, as usual, too intoxicated with their own sense of righteousness to be bothered by little things like duplicitousness, hypocrisy or human suffering.
The “Don’t Tread on Me” party is wielding state power to jam their way of life down everyone else’s throats. Some “pro-lifers” have proposed the death penalty for abortion recipients. Others advocate life-at-conception policies that would condemn women like my wife to death by ectopic pregnancy and would have forbidden the IVF treatment that gave me my son. Even as people who desperately wanted children, this ruling could have destroyed our family had it occurred a decade ago.
In a way, I pity conservatives and their Pyrrhic victory. Decisions driven by a black-and-white ideology will leave them wholly unprepared for the infinite shades of consequence to come. Ultimately, this will be yet another case of conservatives suffering for their own belligerent short-sightedness.
Residents of blue states already live years longer on average than those in red states. According to The Milbank Quarterly, this is not mere correlation but the result of differing policies related to labor, immigration, civil rights, tobacco and the environment. The authors conclude: “U.S. life expectancy would be 2.8 years longer among women and 2.1 years longer among men if all states enjoyed the health advantages of states with more liberal policies.”
Residents of blue voting districts make more money and have less poverty. According to a 2019 study from the Brookings Institute, the median income of a Democratic district is $8,000 more per year than that of a red district. This is not the result of a “rigged system”; to the contrary, blue states pay more federal taxes relative to benefits received while red states are far more dependent on government largesse; maybe it’s time to cut the moochers off and teach them some responsibility. Per the same study, residents of Democratic districts tend to be younger, more productive, more likely to be insured and more educated.
A recent article in The Atlantic (“America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good”) reports that blue states enjoy 20% lower child poverty, half as many gun deaths per capita, half the maternal mortality rate, and a 20% higher COVID-19 vaccination rate (resulting, not surprisingly, in red states having a 20% higher COVID-19 death rate). Blue states also spend 50 percent more on elementary and secondary education while red states experience more “deaths of despair” from opioid overdoses and alcoholism.
Suffice to say, conservative policies fail on nearly every measurable outcome. (Lower taxes and lower rates of homelessness are two notable exceptions).
As conservatives push their anachronistic, regressive agenda, these trends will accelerate. The coming flood of unwanted children alone is likely to spike rates of maternal death, child poverty, inadequate healthcare, food insecurity and divorce in red states. Those able to flee oppressive policies will flee, including the young, diverse, educated populace that drives today’s technology and culture-based economy. The businesses that depend on this generation will follow, along with doctors and teachers who want to do their jobs without constant government scrutiny and suspicion.
Blue states will continue to prosper while red states become even more wedded to stagnant industries propped up by government subsidies funded by blue states. Meanwhile, those unable to escape will become second-class citizens, deprived of basic rights in their own homes — hardly a recipe for stability and social harmony.
By denying Americans their freedoms and democratic rights, red states are committing to their own decline. By imposing their failed policies nationally, they ensure the continued decline of the nation as a whole.
Sadly — facts be damned — they’ll surely continue blaming their decay on “radical Democrats,” never able to swallow the fact that they’re doing it to themselves.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.