It was a good year, 2007. That year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore for “efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.” And I retired after teaching English in China for 11 years.
I’ve long been interested in all things environmental. Before China, I spent a couple of decades developing and applying environmental impact analysis methods. In China, climate change wasn’t on my radar, so the Nobel award intrigued me. Gore had produced “An Inconvenient Truth” the previous year, yet when I began searching the internet, no consensus emerged. When I asked an environmental researcher who worked for industry, his response was, “Al Gore is a liar.”
Now I was really curious. As a sometime scientist myself, and also a former newspaperman, I determined to investigate all sides, find out what was going on before reaching a conclusion. Having read Gore’s 1992 “Earth in the balance: Ecology and the Human Spirit,” I found my friend’s statement extreme. Politicians don’t always speak truth, but Gore’s history of environmentalism catered to my biases. Nonetheless, my friend’s remark planted doubt that plagued me for some years.
On the internet I found a spectrum of viewpoints. As I searched, I tried to give all sides benefit of doubt. Most articles explaining climate change used moderate language. Some, though alarmist, generally exercised restraint. They would cite facts, then blow them out of proportion. The best articles linked to respected scientific publications.
In contrast, articles questioning or denying climate change were written in shrill, evocative, emotional language that undermined science as well as exciting readers with sarcasm, slurs, and personal attacks. But I was reading that same science and finding it credible.
I needed help, so I began a three-month online course at the Wilmette Institute in September 2014. By October I’d learned enough to offer a class on climate change to the Pullman Parks and Recreation Department. In January I began teaching a once-a-week, six-week class in climate change.
Studying and teaching both taught me that confusion over climate change reflects deeper problems — dishonesty and adversarial attitudes that spill into political debate. We nurture zero-sum, winner-take-all mindsets that refuse to recognize viewpoints differing from our own. A good example is the politicized rhetoric about COVID-19 in its nine-month history: “My science is better than yours.”
Scientific knowledge always changes as our information improves. But our culture demands answers now. We want something to believe in today, even if it should change tomorrow. Political motives, changing science, and blind wishful thinking create a swirling slurry of misinformation. What can we believe?
When information is false, intentionally or otherwise, we mistrust each other. We can’t work together. My own climate-change dithering, shaped by internet misinformation, prompted me to investigate fake news. I wrote about it and gave talks on detecting false narratives.
Information drives our social systems. We interact as individuals and as societies, based on it. We use it to shape our opinions, especially when voting. Bad information results in bad choices, at the polls or elsewhere. False narratives jeopardize everyone’s well-being.
The Washington Post’s motto proclaims, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Election-year autumns, with shorter days, become natural metaphors for increasing darkness from misinformation. How dark must it be before we put aside petty disagreements and get on with the business of forming that “more perfect union” envisioned in our Constitution?
Do we mean it when we repeat the Pledge of Allegiance, promising “liberty and justice for all”? How long before those “inalienable rights” are conferred equally on all, to seek “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”? That includes the liberty to vote. Those ideals were written in 1776, but it took a Civil War to allow Black men to vote in 1865. Another 54 years passed before women — Black or white — were allowed to vote nationally in 1920.
We must exercise this precious right meaningfully. Systemic racism, street violence, and social injustices, exacerbated by global pandemic and climate change, demand thoughtful suffrage.This is the year. Vote.
Pete’s live-in editorial staff of one really held his feet to the fire on this one. Thanks, Jolie. References are available at petes-pen9@gmail.com .