Conspiracy theorist’s punishment fit the crime

Terence L. Day

If there is any justice left in America, two jury awards totaling nearly $50 million against multimillionaire conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones will withstand appeals.

But don’t bet your lunch money on it.

Jones has been found guilty of defamation and repeated, reckless, negligent or outrageous behavior in saying that the Sandy Hook shooting, in which 26 children and adults were killed, was a hoax, according to The Texas Tribune.

