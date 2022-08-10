If there is any justice left in America, two jury awards totaling nearly $50 million against multimillionaire conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones will withstand appeals.
But don’t bet your lunch money on it.
Jones has been found guilty of defamation and repeated, reckless, negligent or outrageous behavior in saying that the Sandy Hook shooting, in which 26 children and adults were killed, was a hoax, according to The Texas Tribune.
The Sandy Hook Elementary massacre took place in 2012.
On Thursday, the Texas jury awarded $4.1 million in compensation to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was killed.
The next day, the jury awarded the boy’s parents $45.2 million as punishment, which is intended to keep Jones from repeating his false claims.
Jones still faces two more charges out of his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged by the government as a ploy to support efforts to take Americans’ guns away from them.
He also is accused of nationally spreading much other bogus information about COVID-19 and elections.
Such high awards, which often are struck down on appeal, may seem outrageous, and they would be if they were handed down to you or me. But Jones is a multimillionaire. Much of his wealth has been “earned” by promoting conspiracy theories.
Yes, Jones already has been bankrupt several times, or at least has filed for bankruptcy. But you can safely bet your retirement portfolio that he is using bankruptcy courts in an attempt to preserve his wealth.
Truly commoners, such as we are, sometimes are hit with awards by judges or juries that are far beyond fair and reasonable and that’s wrong.
Let me use a simple example: Speeding tickets.
To fine a minimum-wage earner $411 for driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit (Washington’s highest cost speeding ticket) is – well, it’s not wrong, but it’s a major hit.
On the other hand, to fine multimillionaires the same amount is essentially meaningless.
The disparity in the example can’t be rationally fixed; but in cases where serious harm is inflicted by illegal actions, monetary discipline needs to relate to wealth, or lack of it.
There is, however, a much more important value in awards such as Jones faces, and it is the warning to others that speech isn’t always free.
It’s unlikely that we will ever be able to punish politicians for the various forms of lying that they practice to get reelected, but let’s quit letting the truly wealthy get away with it too.
And, please, don’t think the issue doesn’t affect the great (but shrinking) middle class. The rights of we who occupy this economic stratum can be, and often are, snuffed out before we even get to court because corporations and the wealthy can simply strangle litigation because we can’t afford a trial.
Day was a science communicator on the Washington State University faculty from1972-2004. He enjoys a lifelong interestin agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.