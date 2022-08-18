The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as Aug. 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the state to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

Hoffman claims our “school system is largely transforming into an indoctrination camp built not to teach students reading, writing, and arithmetic, but rather a center teaching them rioting, resistance, and race war.” It seems like Hoffman desperately needs a crash course on what dedicated teachers across Idaho are doing to educate our kids with the insufficient resources they receive from the legislature.

Rather than seeking a constitutional amendment to do away with the public school system, Hoffman prefers to subvert the state constitution by hammering public schools at every turn. He urges his loyal minions in the legislature to starve public schools of necessary funding. He promotes the use of state funds for private and religious schools, which would further impoverish public schools. He demeans teachers, falsely claiming they are indoctrinating children with “dangerous anti-white ideology.” No wonder so many teachers are leaving theprofession they love.

