Just as society is shrugging off protection from COVID-19 omicron variant and other subvariants of omicron, such as BA.2, the journal Lancet Psychiatry recently published research that finds the infections cause long-term brain disorders.

Lancet Psychiatry is second ranking among 157 of the world’s psychiatry journals. Omicron and other subvariants of omicron, such as BA.2, account for 70 percent of new infections in the United States.

So much for COVID-19 infections being just like a bad cold.

