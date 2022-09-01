Just as society is shrugging off protection from COVID-19 omicron variant and other subvariants of omicron, such as BA.2, the journal Lancet Psychiatry recently published research that finds the infections cause long-term brain disorders.
Lancet Psychiatry is second ranking among 157 of the world’s psychiatry journals. Omicron and other subvariants of omicron, such as BA.2, account for 70 percent of new infections in the United States.
So much for COVID-19 infections being just like a bad cold.
Initial symptoms are misleading about the dangers of COVID-19. The death toll per infection is much lower than earlier variations, but a University of Oxford study of data from health records of more than 1.3 million people living in seven nations around the world found that post-COVID-19 infected adults experienced increased risk of cognitive deficit, dementia, psychotic disorder, psychosis, including brain fog, and epilepsy or seizures, that remained two years later.
A Washington Post story (Aug. 10) on the Oxford study reported that David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York found very troubling outcomes from COVID-19 infections.
“It allows us to see without a doubt the emergence of significant neuropsychiatric sequelae [the consequence of a previous disease] in individuals that had covid and far more frequently than those who did not,” he said.
“The general conversation keeps leaving out long covid,” Putrino told the Washington Post. “The severity of initial infection doesn’t matter when we talk about long-term sequelae that ruin people’s lives.”
Looking at the report, science deniers will claim the report is flawed, inconclusive, and therefore shouldn’t be noteworthy. Thus they prove either their ignorance of scientific research processes, or that they subjugate their knowledge for political purposes.
The scientists who did the research and wrote the report expressly noted that their study isn’t the final word on the questions that they pursued. Rather, it “suggests an ongoing neuropsychiatric burden” of COVID-19 and variants that need more research.
The researchers acknowledged in their report “our study has specific limitations in addition to those inherent in electronic health records studies,” and listed areas of needed additional research.
How news media reports research is a major problem for the “man or woman on the street” to understand scientific research. Few journalists have any significant education in science.
Hence, we have the blind leading the blind.
One of the reasons for that is the fact that most journalists avoided science classes as much as possible in high school and college.
The future for public understanding of science is not bright. Many would say it is ominous.
Television’s rise in the 1950s marks a turning point in the downward reliance of people on newspapers as the main source of news, but the advent of the internet has been disastrous for newspapers.
The United States lost more than 2,200 newspapers during the past 17 years.
Newspapers have never done a very good job of educating people about science, but they are nonetheless our only hope for doing the job.
Yet financial concerns are causing newspapers to reduce staff and the size of their editions. This hurts any hope for remaining newspapers to report meaningfully on science.
Television news is an utter catastrophe, not just for reporting science, but for reporting anything meaningful in any depth. And the internet isn’t much better at science reporting.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a lifelong interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.