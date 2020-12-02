Dale Courtney, in “His View” column of Nov. 25 concludes by saying the COVID narrative is a lie.
Courtney’s conclusion is a political statement, not medical or scientific, and not based on actual evidence.
I know of no legitimate epidemiologists who would argue with his cited statistics regarding COVID infection and death rates. But the pandemic has reached millions of Americans, killed nearly 270,000 to date. We are in the midst of a terrible, deadly third wave that will claim tens of thousands more by year’s end.
Courtney seems to fall victim to a confusion we too often see in the other hot anti-science issue, the debate over human-caused climate change. In essence, he is confusing weather with climate.
Today’s weather may be just fine in that Moscow church he mentions. But at the same time, violent storms are rocking the Midwest and the South. Hospitals are at — or over — capacity, health workers are at the breaking point or are already broken. Even in states where politicians engage in magical thinking – COVID-19 will go away if we ignore it – they are setting up portable ICUs at hospitals that have no capacity left, and nurse-exchange programs to provide health-care workers some relief.
Science makes clear that the weather will always be variable. But climate is about the big picture and understanding climate means taking a longer, wider view. The COVID-19 climate is not a lie. It is a devastating truth and all of us are at some level of risk.
To support his argument, Courtney cites a Nov. 18 article in the Annals of Internal Medicine that deals with a study he says proves masks provide no protective benefit. It would be worthwhile for Courtney and others interested in the subject to read the entire article and the two accompanying editorials that explain the study and its findings in detail. (Those who want to shortcut that process can read the FactCheck.org report on the inaccurate social media posts that have mischaracterized the study and its findings. Here is the link: https://bit.ly/3fZ7NLg)
As with all medical studies, results depend on a number of factors, including when the study was conducted, who was studied and under what circumstances and limitations. It is also a good idea to review the study’s statistical validity.
The cited study was conducted in Denmark at a time when the general population was not asked to wear masks.
Most importantly, “the study only assessed the personal protective effect of a mask intervention (on one individual), not the potential for masks to hamper spread of the virus to others.” In other words, a person wearing a mask and exposed directly to aerosol droplets might or might not be protected. The study did not assess at all whether two people wearing masks might actually protect one another to some extent, the point of a mask-wearing protocol in the general population.
The medical world continues to learn about COVID-19 on the fly, learning about its transmission and its effects. Even those who never show symptoms may experience long-term effects. We just do not know.
I do not recall ever seeing a study from anywhere that suggests wearing masks alone will prevent the spread of COVID-19. But if you want to make a political point, you start with that inaccurate assumption, cite a medical journal article you seemingly never read and then draw an incorrect conclusion.
Is COVID-19 a lie? Ask the medical professionals at Gritman, at Pullman Medical or at Kootenai Medical, professionals who are working overtime-plus to keep Moscow, the Palouse and north Idaho as safe as possible. Talk to my neighbor, the former Spokane County Public Health director, who has been swimming upstream against politicians who claim to know more than he about medicine and pandemics.
Those who believe their rights are being violated by mask mandates or limits on social gathering will find information to support their view, often from social media where conspiracy believers will take something like the Annals of Internal Medicine article and then misreport its findings, often with deliberation. That is the real lie.
Brain science tells us the more deeply people hold a particular view, the more likely they are to believe information that confirms that viewpoint. Understanding that basic truism helps explain the rejection of reasonable scientific evidence and the recommendations of epidemiologists who have spent their professional lives preparing for this moment.
Dale Courtney can choose not to wear a mask. He can choose not to social distance or avoid large gatherings. He can choose to do those things. But it is not inaccurate to say he puts himself and others at risk. The weather may be fine in his neighborhood, but the climate is downright deadly.
Steven A. Smith, formerly of Moscow now living in Spokane, is clinical associate professor emeritus in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho and was a professional journalist for 40 years. He retired from full-time teaching in May.