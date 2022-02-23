The latest COVID-19 pandemic news is very encouraging. Whitman County Public Health reports a nearly 3-fold drop in incidence of cases compared to just 2-3 weeks ago, and WSU currently reports only 16 employees or students as being in their 10-day infectious period. This is down from a high of close to 250 cases just 2-3 weeks ago. Why are cases declining?
Remember that viruses can only succeed when they can encounter new hosts that are amiable to infection. Without a competent host, the virus dies out. Short of complete isolation, the only effective way to deny new hosts to SARS-CoV-2 is through immunity, either via natural infection or vaccination. Both clearly work against COVID-19, or at least well enough to protect most people against severe disease.
Of course, acquiring natural immunity requires running a gantlet of risks from the infection including death. If you survive a COVID-19 infection, a study from UW found that 30% of people naturally infected with earlier variants of SARS-CoV-2 developed long-term damage to their health (“COVID long-haulers”). With nearly 550 million doses given in the U.S. alone, there are no significant risks to mRNA vaccines, although there are plenty of merchants of misinformation who will tell you otherwise and gladly sell you snake oil, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, urine, or any number of other “treatments.”
By mid-March, it is estimated that more than 80% of Americans will have some form of immunity against COVID-19, either from vaccination or infection. That means that when someone is infected it becomes increasingly difficult for the virus to encounter a new host, and these infectious waves can’t be sustained. It is unlikely that we will see rates of immunity much higher than 80-90%, so what happens next?
COVID-19 is, unfortunately, a permanent parasite of humanity. That is, as the pandemic wanes, the endemic is the new reality. This is because immunity against COVID-19 will wane, meaning that a significant proportion of the population will always be susceptible to infection. Conspiracy theorists will claim that waning immunity from vaccines is “by design” to ensure that there is a permanent market for vaccines. Afterall, we know that vaccination against measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, polio, hepatitis A and B, etc. is very durable. But that is not the case for infection or vaccination against other viruses including influenza A and B, and rotavirus. Furthermore, immunity wanes after natural infection with all other coronaviruses, metapneumonia, parainfluenza 1-3, respiratory syncytial virus, rhino virus and norovirus. This is just the reality of what we are dealing with.
So how will this play out? Barring emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that can escape existing immunity, we are likely to see a long-term series of infection waves over time. These will be more extensive at first because large swathes of the population are semi-synchronized in terms of their immunity so the pattern of waning immunity will be similar. As this synchrony weakens over time, we’ll see fewer and fewer cases during the new waves.
Fortunately, unlike olden times, we have incredibly safe vaccines (with more options on the way) and new therapeutics to further dampen the prospects of significant outbreaks. Conspiracy theorists can continue consuming their favorite home remedies, but as long as they don’t poison themselves, the medicine to pull them through severe infections will be available. That is, with luck, COVID-19 will no longer be a driving feature of political and social strife.
If a new variant emerges that is antigenically distinct from earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, it could cause another pandemic. Such a variant might be more virulent either by chance or because this increases the likelihood of finding new hosts, or it could be less virulent for the same reasons. Only time will tell.
In the meantime, we have lost a sobering 900,000+ people nationally to the pandemic, and 88 lives in Whitman County have been lost to this virus. Omicron causes less severe disease, and it is less likely to cause long-hauler syndrome, but omicron infections can still be very serious. Your best defense, particularly if you have underlying health risks, will be to stay current with vaccinations. This is just a new part of our new reality.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.