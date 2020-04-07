Many conservative commentators continue to argue that the COVID-19 crisis is overblown, and they invariably attack mainstream media for “hyping” the threat. A local example is Rick Rogers, commentator for the Lewiston Tribune, who wrote April 5 that we need to “tone down the hysteria.” I’m not sure what qualifies as hysteria, but in the vacuum of federal leadership, it appears that most states have implemented common sense steps to deprive the virus of new hosts. This will be economically and socially expensive to say the least, but so is an unrestrained pandemic.
Rogers argues that we should not fuss about COVID-19 because this is not the 1918 flu pandemic. That is true, but how bad do you want things go get before you act? Rogers argues that the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be as bad as the 1921 diphtheria epidemic (15,520 deaths in a population of 106 million), or as bad as the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic (12,469 deaths in a population of approximately 307 million). To be meaningful, however, these numbers have to be expressed on a per capita basis. For the diphtheria and H1N1 examples from Rogers, this is 14.6 per 100,000 and 4.1 per 100,000, respectively.
Using model projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on April 5, and assuming full social distancing is maintained through May, the U.S. mortality count from COVID-19 will probably be around 93,531 by Aug. 4. This translates into 28.3 deaths per 100,000 people, or twice the death rate of the 1921 diphtheria epidemic, and seven times the rate of death from the H1N1 pandemic. By ignoring per capita mortality rates, Rogers has unwittingly made the case for the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington State was one of the first states to take this very seriously, and Rogers’ contempt for Governor Inslee aside, the morality rate will be limited to around 12.5 people per 100,000. Being similarly responsive, Oregon will likely keep the mortality rate at 13.0. Idaho was a bit slower to act and will suffer a mortality rate closer to 21.7 people per 100,000.
Florida is expected to suffer 31.4 deaths per 100,000. Iowa, which has yet to issue a stay-at-home order, will suffer 46.8 deaths per 100,000. New York, the current epicenter of disease, will suffer 83.6 deaths per 100,000. Alabama, which just issued its stay-at-home order on April 4, will likely suffer a whopping 112.4 deaths per 100,000.
This isn’t hype. This isn’t the mainstream media or Democratic Party attempting to reduce the reelection prospects of our narcissistic president. This is just math, plain and simple.
Most states will hit their peak infection rate by late April, but getting local economies running again will take time. Among other challenges, we are likely to see new waves of infection as social distancing is relaxed. Hopefully the difference between now and two months from now will be a significant increase in testing capacity at the state and local levels so we can implement rapid traceback investigations to clamp down on the nucleus of new outbreaks quickly enough to avoid larger shutdowns.
It is also possible that COVID-19 survivors will be cleared for return to work sooner than people who have not contracted this disease, and it is possible that more than one vaccine will be approved sooner than later (although this is still months away).
In the meantime, getting help to where it is needed is critical. Unfortunately, President Trump and his loyalists have left us rudderless at the federal level, so states are forced to compete with each other and the federal government for supplies, not to mention beg for help from other states and foreign governments.
Despite the shortcomings of the U.S. response, and as painful as this experience will be, the other take-home message from the math is that this pandemic will eventually abate. In the meantime, be safe out there.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse37 years ago.