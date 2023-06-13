During television’s banner years, CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite (1962-1981) delivered truth to viewers in an inimitable, avuncular style. His trademark sign-off was, “And that’s the way it is.”
Viewers believed him. An opinion-poll ranked Cronkite “the most trusted man in America,” and the title stuck. Low-key, conversational, yet matter-of-fact, Cronkite gained the trust of a nation experiencing turbulent times. Those years coincided with climax and decline of the Civil Rights Movement, escalation and end of the Vietnam War, generational revolt with sexual freedoms and drugs, continuation of the Cold War, the race to put a man on the moon, a recession, increased foreign economic competition and much more. Cronkite reported it all, each night assuring viewers, “And that’s the way it is.” It truly was that way.
Who can compare? Who might assume Cronkite’s mantle of trustworthiness? I have a candidate. Last month Nancy Gibbs, former Time managing editor, began a Washington Post essay, “This is a fan letter.” She was reporting on Harvard’s commencement address and the man who delivered it. Observing that such addresses are usually ephemeral, Gibbs wrote, “But long after I forget what was said, I will remember what was done in a case I got to watch up close, a master class in class and wisdom about the moment we find ourselves in.”
She was referring to the speaker, about whom a Reader’s Digest poll had reported, 10 years earlier, “The most trusted person in America is — Tom Hanks.” The actor is not a newscaster, but for decades he’s been highly regarded and much loved. He “gave a performance,” Gibbs wrote, “in which the unscripted layers surpassed the careful text,” layers that “left a deeper mark” on the 9,000 graduating students, parents and friends watching.
Hanks was “strangely unprotected … No phalanx of guards, no barricades … , just a joyous disorderly procession down a winding path lined with very noisy seniors held back by nothing but restraint or respect.” Amidst calls, Hanks stopped “just often enough … for a fist bump, a question, where are you from, nice shades, what does that cord mean, teasing back, reaching out, then moving on beneath the gaze of a thousand arching phones.”
But what about his message? Hanks chose Harvard’s motto, Veritas, as his topic. Truth, he said, “is now considered malleable by opinion and by zero-sum endgames.” The “primal task” is to mar the truth “with mock logic, to achieve with fake expertise, with false sincerity, with phrases like, ‘I’m just saying … asking … wondering.’”
Hanks identified three types of Americans: “Those who embrace liberty and freedom for all, those who won’t, or those who are indifferent.” We all choose, he said. “It’s the same option for all grown-ups, who have to decide to be one of three types of Americans.”
Hanks may not explain the nightly news, but he contributes his trusted perspective in other ways. He recently wrote an op-ed with Jeffery Robinson, director of “The Who We Are Project.” The writers observe that recent efforts to erase Black history “have a lot in common with the slogan of the totalitarian regime in George Orwell’s ‘1984’: ‘Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.’ It’s an effective strategy,” they wrote, “and, in the United States, it has been especially so when it comes to discussions of Black history. If the past contradicts your narrative about the present and the future, just erase it.”
China is doing just that. Jolie and I started teaching in Beijing four years after 1989’s Tiananmen Square massacre appeared live on media throughout the world. We taught, and learned first-hand from, students who had eluded the authorities in the adjacent Forbidden City. China forbids any June 4th commemoration. This year Hong Kong protesters were arrested for anything deemed “symbolic protest,” such as carrying flowers or candles. For three decades, Chinese officials have tried to “just erase” a narrative we confirmed innumerable times during our 11 years in China. Each year, fewer and fewer students seemed aware of the incident.
In America, it’s only 17 months before our next nationwide election. Warring partisan factions are already girding. Gird yourselves by relying on trustworthy news sources. The first casualty of war is truth.