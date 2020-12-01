The fifth estate is critical to our democracy, but many don’t understand what it is.
Let’s start with the first three estates. Edmund Burke is credited with identifying them in 1787 as components of the British Parliament: the Lords Spiritual, the Lords Temporal, and the Commons. Burke also named a fourth: “But, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder,” he wrote, “there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.” A century later Oscar Wilde commented wryly, “In old days men had the rack,” he wrote. “Now they have the Press. That is an improvement certainly.”
Contemporary usage separates government powers into legislative, administrative, and judicial. The fourth power, the Fourth Estate, is an independent press, or media.” Such divisions have been recognized for decades, if not centuries. But there exists also a fifth estate.
Wikipedia identifies it as “groupings of outlier viewpoints in contemporary society … most associated with bloggers, journalists publishing in nonmainstream media outlets and social media.” Arising in the turbulent 1960s, the term was associated with an underground newspaper, “The Fifth Estate.”
The scope and power of the internet and social networking have far outstripped those humble beginnings. Using any electronic social media makes us members of the Fifth Estate. Thus we’ve become part of our current media problems. We can also be part of the solution.
Dwelling on the fifth estate’s recent atrocities is unnecessary. People have been all atwitter over it. But what to do about it? Is it possible to curb the fifth estate? It’s much like curbing our dogs. Curbing dogs prevents them from fouling our nest. It requires social responsibility, a sense of community. Curbing protects our neighbor’s flower bed, or perhaps the communal vegetable garden. We don’t let our dogs run free to uproot plantings or deposit toxins.
There are many parallels between free-roaming dogs and free-spewing social media. Messages erupt unrestrained. The double-edged sword of our First Amendment allows us to opine with impunity. We need not fear punishment. But If we would discourse reasonably, dispassionately, we must take responsibility for curbing our own tongues. Without such personal restraint, discourse becomes diatribe and escalates from there.
Unleashed hate speech, designed to inflame, damages not only the speakers, but also the listeners. It incites mass violence, riots. This is the worst example of the fifth estate in action: mob rule. Beneficent examples include crowdfunding, using social media to raise funds for helping and supporting others. The fifth estate can assist victims of disasters or simply help someone get an education. Sadly, fraud has seeped into crowdfunding; dishonesty permeates our society.
These few examples demonstrate the breadth, scope, power, and influence of the fifth estate, including you, me, and everyone else who texts. Polluted information disseminated by the fifth estate damages and weakens our democracy. It’s done so for decades, growing stronger as more power is placed in the hands of individuals. Power has come to the people. Fifth estate purveyors can hurl lies and half-truths, insults and innuendoes, like children on a playground. And who is to stop them? No teacher can step in to put a halt to it. We have free speech, and NOBODY is going to tell us what to say — or what not to say!
Each of us is empowered, unrestrained, to exercise our rights unimpeded. We are the fifth estate! Power is truly in the hands of the people. It’s but a step to anarchy.
Unless.
Unless we learn to beat our verbal swords into plowshares, to help grow and preserve a stable, prosperous society. Unless we learn to heal ourselves and our fellow humans.
We in the fifth estate have accrued tremendous power. We can attack and shred, instantaneously, opinions with which we differ. We can forward information that supports our opinion, never determining whether it’s true or false. We can use it to put down those who think differently than we do.
Or, we can respectfully acknowledge viewpoints different from our own and respond positively and truthfully. We can disagree agreeably. We all have social and political opinions. We don’t all have to think alike — black, white, yellow, red, and tan — we’re all family, woman and man.
Pete Haug and his live-in editor and wife Jolie, share ideas like these over dinner. Contact him at petes.pen9@gmail.com