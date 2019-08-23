Editor’s note: Peterson started this series of commentaries in January to encourage readers to cut carbon emissions each year for the next decade, in line with achieving the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendations of a 50-percent emissions cut by 2030.
Cutting carbon emissions is not solely the job of corporations. Individual cuts to carbon emissions can have an impact and there is evidence social interaction can amplify individual efforts.
On my journey to cut emissions — and encourage others to do the same — I’ve found that typical climate models don’t factor in social dynamics. In a recent study appearing in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS/Computational Biology, the authors report that modeling positive social feedbacks to reinforce personal efforts results in faster emissions reductions.
That means you can fight climate change with some well-meaning peer pressure.
Several friends are contemplating installing solar electric panels to offset the electricity they buy from Avista, about 45 percent of which is made with carbon fuels. I understand the solar itch. I scratched it.
In 2012, I built a new building with 8-inch, foam insulated walls, LED lights and radiant heating. I planned it with solar electric and solar water preheating. It was my attempt at a low carbon small house, and I was following the happy ideas of “green growth” and the IPCC’s idea du juor that an annual investment of 1 percent GDP would address the climate crisis. I’m no longer sure.
First, my experience suggests the technologies cost way more than 1 percent of my household income (my GDP). Second, reaching my goals will take some difficult work on my lifestyle.
To understand my hesitation, I want to plant an image in your mind. You’ve probably seen a “smoothie bicycle.” The rider pedals a bicycle hooked to a blender. Perhaps you’ve used an exercise bike that reports your effort in watts. I can maintain 50 watts, enough to power a few LED bulbs.
It takes about 700 watts to toast a slice of bread. There’s a YouTube video (shortlink: http://bit.ly/2HkO6x6) seen more than 14 million times featuring a professional bicycle racer attempting to power a conventional electric toaster and toast a slice of bread. Spoiler: He does, but barely.
When you make breakfast, think of Robert in the video, giving his all to your toaster. How many “Roberts” are needed for your clothes dryer?
Here’s the conundrum. Alternative energy to power my current lifestyle costs more money than I can spend and toasting bread requires more human effort than I can muster.
One strategy is conservation. When our refrigerator started failing, I measured its energy consumption with a Kill-a-Watt meter. It’s simple to use. Borrow it from the library, plug it in and plug your appliance into it. My daughter found a refrigerator rated to use half the energy.
Don’t depend on Energy Star labels. Instead read the big yellow energy sticker on the appliance. Like ratings on cars, your mileage will vary, but it’s good for comparisons.
I could also apply the idea of conservation to my natural gas appliances. But conservation won’t get me to zero emissions, so I’m systematically eliminating gas. Burning gas releases carbon dioxide, and solar panels can’t fix that. Switching from gas to electric changes the source of the emissions problem and switching allows for the use of renewables.
Conservation is good, but it skirts the economic issue. Some people can’t afford to upgrade appliances, which points to my more challenging solution: lifestyle change.
Turning out lights is a lot of effort for little gain. A 10-watt LED left on for an hour uses 10 watt-hours. Avista says I used 352,000 watt-hours in July; I suspect fully one-third for the clothes dryer.
I can afford a clothes line, but it requires I change my lifestyle.
Nils Peterson is executive director of the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and was formerly chair of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.