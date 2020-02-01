The big news in our world, if you live in the Inland Northwest and have the Big Wild in your backyard, is what is happening with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The Forest Plan – the document that structures uses across about 4 million acres of some of the most beautiful, mountainous terrain in the Lower 48 – is finally being rewritten.
Maybe.
It’s hard to tell. For those of us that cherish Clearwater Country as the wild heart of the region, this process has been going on forever in the background. In the foreground, those of us that love the Big Wild have fought to protect the landscape from clearcut logging, attended endless meetings, gone to jail, been arrested, lobbied in Washington, D.C., as well as climbed the peaks, kayaked and rafted the rivers and sat out in the inevitable rain in this majestic landscape.
And here, more than 30 years later, the plan that was supposed to be revised and updated, still sits in limbo. But just because human bureaucracies are seemingly intractable in the face of change, the landscape does not hear their mumbling. In the meantime, fires have burned, rivers have continued their downward cutting to the granite heart of the land, wolves and even grizzly bears have returned and the large tracts of clearcut, old-growth forests are now often sporting a bristly coat of young trees. The old trees, with their enormous timber volumes, are pretty much gone. It will take 300 years for them to come back. But the beginnings of restoration have started to occur.
Meanwhile, the United States Forest Service, friend, really, of no one but themselves anymore, is putting forward more proposals for more logging in a time when mills have already closed and don’t need the logs. For those that care about the numbers, the USFS permits already around 40 million board-feet of trees, dramatically down from targets set 40 years ago of around 176 million board-feet. There’s a historic pathology in a set of the current alternatives that want to log something like six times the 40 million board-feet – essentially impossible, because the beautiful, tall low elevation forests that made that possible are simply gone. So it’s hard to understand why the people in charge of one of the most beautiful places in the world are advocating for more logging, and the road construction that would have to go along with it, to proceed.
What the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests needs is more restraint – more rigorous standards for clean water, more emphasis on preservation of the wild landscape, more appreciation for how we interact with this wild place. There are really no more places like it in the U.S., and almost none in the world. We need more roadless areas to walk across undisturbed, more designated “Big W” wilderness, more wild and scenic river protections in places like the North Fork of the Clearwater, or Colt Killed Creek. More habitat for wild animals like the wolverine.
As I was through-hiking the Kelly Creek Roadless Area this summer, jumping off from Schley Mountain in Montana on the Bitterroot Divide, across and down to Cayuse Junction, my hiking partner and I met a woman from Norway who was through-hiking, 25 miles a day, from the southern Idaho border and Jarbidge Mountains, to the Canadian border. She remarked on how few people she saw in the backcountry.
“This country – it is one of the most beautiful in the world. Why are there no people?” she said.
I told her people didn’t really know their backyard, and there was constant pressure to log it that never seemed to relent.
“Don’t you people realize what you have here?” she remarked.
It’s a solid question – and we now have an opportunity to show the Forest Service that we do. The comment period ends April 20, and the USFS is taking comments online at: sm.fs.fpr_npclw@usda.gov.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.