Holocaust denial is illegal in many countries, including Germany, Israel and Canada, and that’s worth celebrating. Remember, more than 6 million Jews, Roma, and other oppressed people were systematically murdered in World War II by the authoritarian regime of Adolf Hitler.

No one should be allowed to deny the horror of the holocaust. Doing so dishonors those who lost their lives simply because of who they were, the heritage of their parents, or the gods to whom they prayed.

For good reasons, holocaust denial is a crime in many countries.