When it comes to the so-called “culture wars,” I prefer to side with the Swiss and take a neutral position. With all the ideological pie-throwing, however, even the nonaligned are bound to get a face full of rhubarb. Watch out. Dollops of whipped meringue take flight in the humid air of Florida these days. And I can just about taste some on my upper lip.

General DeSantis (aka Gov. DeSantis) has appointed himself pie-thrower-in-chief and is hurling them from Tallahassee in assorted flavors onto those 27,000 enchanted acres in Orlando we know as Disney World. What did Mickey Mouse do to deserve this confectionary assault? Disney’s corporate office issued a statement that was critical of a new Florida law — HB1557, which is effectively a state ban on any in-classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity for grades K-3. A warning shot to school districts to stay clear of LGBTQ topics.

Harkens back to that vivacious icon of Florida orange juice, Anita Bryant, who led a vigorous anti-gay campaign on the assumption that, “homosexuals cannot reproduce, so they must recruit. And to freshen their ranks, they must recruit the youth of America.” Florida’s present-day Moms for Liberty are Anita’s legacy: an organization that describes any in-classroom curriculum that normalizes same-sex attraction as “educational malpractice.”