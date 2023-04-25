When it comes to the so-called “culture wars,” I prefer to side with the Swiss and take a neutral position. With all the ideological pie-throwing, however, even the nonaligned are bound to get a face full of rhubarb. Watch out. Dollops of whipped meringue take flight in the humid air of Florida these days. And I can just about taste some on my upper lip.
General DeSantis (aka Gov. DeSantis) has appointed himself pie-thrower-in-chief and is hurling them from Tallahassee in assorted flavors onto those 27,000 enchanted acres in Orlando we know as Disney World. What did Mickey Mouse do to deserve this confectionary assault? Disney’s corporate office issued a statement that was critical of a new Florida law — HB1557, which is effectively a state ban on any in-classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity for grades K-3. A warning shot to school districts to stay clear of LGBTQ topics.
Harkens back to that vivacious icon of Florida orange juice, Anita Bryant, who led a vigorous anti-gay campaign on the assumption that, “homosexuals cannot reproduce, so they must recruit. And to freshen their ranks, they must recruit the youth of America.” Florida’s present-day Moms for Liberty are Anita’s legacy: an organization that describes any in-classroom curriculum that normalizes same-sex attraction as “educational malpractice.”
Disney World felt compelled to make an official response, pressured by many of its 75,000 plus employees. The very public antagonism between Disney and the state of Florida is highly unusual — they’ve been exchanging bedroom favors for decades. In 2009, DeSantis was married at Disney World; Disney slipped $50,000 to the DeSantis PAC. But in these times, when ideologies are poured into and take shape in cement molds, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger issues the criticism that HB1557 “should never have passed or never have been signed into law.”
Considering the depth of co-dependence — Disney pays more than $1 billion annually in state and local taxes — you’d think DeSantis would politely pat Mickey and Minnie and the head, wish for them Christian heterosexual happiness, and then pivot to more urgent matters like putting unwelcome immigrants on planes and flying them to Martha’s Vineyard (with Disney tax dollars).
Instead, DeSantis is digging his heels in, not on account of Disney’s opposition to his “don’t say gay” legislation, but because his GOP political handlers have read the tea leaves. The rural, working-class electorate are in need of another cult hero demagogue and DeSantis is more than pleased to satisfy that pathology, and build his presidential profile along the way. In a wider sense, these moronic campaign platforms grounded in cultural warfare, are symptomatic of America’s cultural collapse — let’s face it, the unifying glue of freedom had significant unglued seams to begin with.
We are an experiment gone bad — exemplified no more eloquently than by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene asserting that “Disney wants to indoctrinate them into sexual immoral filth.” We are left to wonder if her moral Viagra is now sold over-the-counter.
Here’s a fun thought experiment. Put on your vision goggles and imagine two sixth-grade classrooms. One is taught by Marjorie Taylor Greene and the other by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Each teacher can design and teach the curriculum any way they like for the entire school year. To make it even more interesting, let’s place the children of woke-liberal parents in Marjorie’s classroom, while Alexandria gets the pleasure of instructing the offspring of MAGA conservatives. At the close of the school year, we interview the parents and ask them their thoughts on indoctrination along with the changes they’ve noticed in their kids.
That experiment may tickle the intellect, but I doubt the participants, particularly the kids, would be having much fun. The point is, that from indoctrination there is no escape. Teachers and parents alike indoctrinate. Disney is in the indoctrination business as is the Republican party. Social media and the ad industry are indoctrination’s lifeblood. The question is this: what forms of indoctrination are acceptable within a particular community? On that we cannot agree. Even so, rather than throw pies, can’t we enjoy them together?
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.