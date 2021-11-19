If there is a God in heaven, and if he cares for a continuation of the United States as a democracy, surely the Republican Party is fast plowing straight to its own destruction.
On Wednesday, only two Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting a violent cartoon video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden.
Gosar was censured and removed from his committee assignments by a vote of 231-207. Only Adam Kinziner, Ill., and Liz Cheney, Wyo., voted for censure. Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, voted “present.” In other words, Joyce refused to weigh in.
“Loyal” Republicans claimed the censure was “unprecedented;” but it was not.
When a Republican-controlled House censured Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y., for ethics violations in 2010, 170 Democrats voted with 163 Republicans to censure one of the most powerful Democrat leaders.
This is the fundamental, vital difference between the Republican and Democratic parties today. Top leaders and all but two or three Republican representatives stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of despicable, unconscionable, actions by a Republican representative.
A censure resolution is the most severe form of punishment in the House. Removal from committee assignments deprives them of a powerful platform to influence legislation and give voice to constituent priorities.
The resolution approved by the House removes Gosar from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and the Natural Resources Committee.
“We cannot have a member joking about murdering each other or threatening the president of the United States,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a floor speech, according to a CNN report.
“Disguising death threats as a video doesn’t make it less real,” she said. “It’s a sad day for the House of Representatives, but a necessary day.”
Today, an overwhelming majority of Republican politicians remain solidly behind former President Trump’s efforts to destroy voting rights and democratic government in the United States.
Gosar’s atrociously disgusting attempts to help put Trump back in the White House are revolting. Double entendre intended.
No well-informed citizen can fail to see the threat that the former president and his supporters pose for our declining democracy.
It is literally democracy they oppose.
They want to impose their wants — religious and otherwise — on the nation, come hell or high water. Democracy be damned.
If God truly wants us to live in a democracy, surely we are seeing the Republican Party destroy itself. If not, we are experiencing the end of democracy in America.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He was a fourth-generation Republican, active in the party, and proud father of a fifth. He renounced the GOP as it moved ever rightward with growing allegiance to policies of strangling the government. Day encourages email, pro and con, to terence@moscow.com.