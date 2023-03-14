I watched “The Wizard of Oz” again, as I do each year; an annual ritual and a private cleansing. Dorothy, adorably naive and idealistic, becomes ensnared in a whirlwind drama. You know the score: she wants to go back home; her roots; her truth; her loving family. And what obstacles prevent her sojourn home? That menacing propagandist of a would-be Wizard.

Recently, Matt Taibbi — a suitable enough Dorothy, walked the “yellow brick road” to Capitol Hill, witch’s broom in hand, and sat eager and anxious, looking up at the Wizard in the form of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government. Taibbi is a journalist of 30 years with a well-earned reputation for deep, gutsy reporting that has garnered him peer accolades, though few friends in places of power.

How well-regarded he must have felt when one of the world’s most powerful, Elon Musk, had messaged him: “Are you interested in doing a deep dive into what censorship and manipulation … was going on at Twitter?” Handed to him on a silver platter were Dorothy’s ruby slippers: a digital trove of messaging between Twitter executives and the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, and an assortment of other government agencies, collectively referred to as the “Twitter files.”