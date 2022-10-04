The University of Idaho’s Office of General Counsel recently emailed the university employees with guidelines given the abortion laws in Idaho. The information in the guidance made a big splash around the country and became a very polarizing document on a polarizing issue.
It was reported over the span of two days on the morning news on radio station KQQQ. I felt like the information being provided in the email to the employees was being provided with a political twist.
Truth does not have politics. The law, whether one agrees or disagrees, is a set of written words with a specific meaning. It is very possible for different lawyers to read the same passage differently. It seemed to me the UI General Counsel was reading it purposely to be provocative in order to make a political statement.
I believe it is important to validate an opinion with facts. I looked up the abortion law on the state of Idaho’s website. I also found the email sent to the employees at UI. I also found some other legal opinions about Idaho’s abortion law.
One of the statements cited by KQQQ which got my attention was that condoms would not be provided as a contraception. Instead, they would be provided as a means to stop the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases and infections.
I always encourage people to research the topic, just as I did.
The email has a section where it addresses “Advertising or offering abortion services and birth control.” It identifies Idaho Code §18-603 and states this statute is “not a model of clarity.”
I read the statute and it appears to target the advertising of abortion and contraception services by nonmedical professionals while allowing those things to be advertised by licensed medical professionals. I believed the meaning of service to be an exchange of help or assistance for something of value.
With its ordinary meaning, one might see the law intends to stop back-alley abortions by nonlicensed individuals. The General Counsel at the UI makes a compelling case with its conservative and cautious approach to the law.
The email writes “ ... the scope of what is meant by ‘prevention of conception’ and to have ‘offered services by notice, advertisement, or otherwise ...’ is unclear and untested in the courts.”
Would placing a fishbowl full of condoms in a common area with a sign, a.k.a. advertisement, stating “Free Contraception” be a violation of this statute? UI’s General Counsel conservatively advises the university should not provide standard birth control.
Because it’s untested, someone could unintentionally violate the law and get themselves in legal trouble. Only then would it become tested and in reality, no one wants to be a test case.
Being a reasonable person, I would argue that is not what was intended by the law. The problem is there is the intent and there is the meaning of the chosen words. I can see why the UI is taking this conservative approach.
If someone is not careful with the reporting or reading of this email, it could be construed to mean that contraception is illegal. There have been people who have argued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade would lead to the banning of contraception. Those people could mistakenly point to the email as proof.
According to a post dated Aug. 3, on racinelaw.net, contraception is legal. The post points out that there is a special carve-out in the definition of abortion specifically for birth control.
I’ll admit that I thought UI was trying to be political in their email based on what I heard in news reports. After having read the email and looking at Title 18, Chapter 6, I feel they were not trying to be overly political. They were being conservative with the goal, I’m sure, to keep from getting involved in making case law.
Abortion is a divisive issue and I have written about it in the past. This column was not meant to endorse either side of the political debate on the issue. This column was specifically to outline the importance of doing your own research.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.