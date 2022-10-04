The University of Idaho’s Office of General Counsel recently emailed the university employees with guidelines given the abortion laws in Idaho. The information in the guidance made a big splash around the country and became a very polarizing document on a polarizing issue.

It was reported over the span of two days on the morning news on radio station KQQQ. I felt like the information being provided in the email to the employees was being provided with a political twist.

Truth does not have politics. The law, whether one agrees or disagrees, is a set of written words with a specific meaning. It is very possible for different lawyers to read the same passage differently. It seemed to me the UI General Counsel was reading it purposely to be provocative in order to make a political statement.

Tags

Recommended for you