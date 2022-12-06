This past year, with all the craziness in the world, I coined a term: disqualifying narrative. And what is that? It’s a story that even if it’s true, most people on a given side of politics can’t process it. And if someone states that narrative, the other side immediately shuts that person down and declares it a conspiracy theory. A great example is the whole origin of COVID-19 story. Having reviewed all the evidence, I think it’s pretty overwhelming that COVID-19 did not come from a wild animal. Instead, it was manufactured in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and spread as the result of a lab leak, likely involving the primary researcher’s graduate student.
A year ago, if I told you that story, it would have been a disqualifying narrative. There are certainly some in our community who still would consider it such. But as the evidence piles up that the Chinese were working on bioweapons, and we were basically funding, in part, the research, this is no longer a conspiracy theory. What’s the point? Swimming in the sea of information we have, disqualifying narratives often end up to be true. Regardless of the powers-that-be who prefer they not be released. You just can’t make this stuff up.
So much on the other hot-button topics, like the whole trans-rights movement, fall into this category. One of the Biden regime’s woke poster children, a dude-woman named Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, has been charged with stealing an expensive piece of luggage off the carousel rack in the Minneapolis airport. Brinton has also appeared in various photo shoots wearing a red dress and heels, along with his very bald pate. And pictures have also emerged of him dressed in full bondage attire with folks in very doggy leather attire. If you’re suspicious of the manipulation coming around all things trans, then you’ll believe it. Otherwise, we’re dealing with another disqualifying narrative.