Last week the Idaho State Board of Education banned state universities from requiring “diversity statements” from prospective employees. Requiring applicants to “demonstrate a commitment to diversity” in a written statement could lead to “factors other than merit” influencing hiring decisions, the board said.
A question that immediately comes to mind is, “How does one demonstrate on paper a commitment to diversity?” Would a simple “I’m not prejudiced” suffice? It’s probably as valid as a multi-page dissertation about the author’s purity of motive. Nonsense! We’re all prejudiced, each of us in multiple ways. Such a variety of perspectives can produce a stronger, more stable outcome in collective decision-making. None of us is as smart as all of us.
I believe (and am supported by science) that Homo sapiens constitutes a single species: human. We humans manifest our diversity in infinite ways, especially as we evolve. Vive la difference! Race doesn’t exist. The underlying unity in our diversity is our common humanity, unique to our species.
Many who don’t believe in that oneness demonstrate their divisiveness in, to me, shocking ways. I’m definitely prejudiced against such folks, but I do engage with them occasionally. I try to develop rapport on noncontroversial subjects. This sometimes leads to fruitful dialogue on race or similar hot topics. Doesn’t often happen, but I keep trying. Same with religion, politics, just about any controversial subject — even the best time to plant a garden.
As I read about the “diversity statements,” I recalled a classic quotation on free speech: “I disagree with what you say — and will defend to the death your right to say it.” It first surfaced as a footnote in a 1906 biography about Voltaire. The biographer “did not provide a source for the quote, and it is possible that she made it up herself.”
That’s what Bard told me — (Google’s foray into artificial intelligence). When I double-checked with Wikipedia, “disagree” became “disapprove.” The quotation, “an illustration of Voltaire’s beliefs,” is “often cited to describe the principle of freedom of speech.” It’s sometimes misattributed to Voltaire himself.
I’ve always considered academia a bastion of free speech, so I welcome the Idaho board’s decision, a victory for the First Amendment. On the other hand, speaking freely can get you into trouble. As a student columnist, I once lamented the college’s decision to begin classes a half hour earlier when daylight savings stopped, in order to provide an extra half-hour of dwindling twilight in which the football team could practice. After that column appeared, a friend warned me: “The athletic director just told the football co-captains, ‘Can’t you guys do something about Haug?’ Better make yourself scarce this weekend.” I did.
Journalists in particular are vulnerable to all kinds of retaliation from those they report on. But then, there are journalists and there are “journalists.” I use the word loosely in the latter case as I recall the precipitous demise of Tucker Carlson.
Ideally, academia and journalism share many values, beginning with truth. Honest differences of opinion often amount to nuances about facts and their meanings. Championing the notion of a free press or academic freedom is a tacit agreement that the foundation for reliable information is truth. Factual truth must drive any significant decision. Yet, as I age, I see truth seeming to slip away as increasing hordes with private agendas refuse to acknowledge truth unless it suits those agendas. Truth becomes ever more elusive.
What does this portend for our constitutional democratic republic? The notorious Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” What about the right to vote in such a way that bearing arms is not necessary, if it ever was?
How about another amendment to facilitate a true democratic republic guaranteed to function smoothly? Consider: “A well-educated population being necessary for self-governance, the right to seek truthful information shall not be infringed.”
Differing opinions, free speech, and courteous dialogue among those with opposing viewpoints are not mutually exclusive. All reflect unfettered search after truth, essential for rational, inclusive governance. With such ideals driving a pluralistic society, “diversity statements” ought not be unnecessary.