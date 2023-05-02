Last week the Idaho State Board of Education banned state universities from requiring “diversity statements” from prospective employees. Requiring applicants to “demonstrate a commitment to diversity” in a written statement could lead to “factors other than merit” influencing hiring decisions, the board said.

A question that immediately comes to mind is, “How does one demonstrate on paper a commitment to diversity?” Would a simple “I’m not prejudiced” suffice? It’s probably as valid as a multi-page dissertation about the author’s purity of motive. Nonsense! We’re all prejudiced, each of us in multiple ways. Such a variety of perspectives can produce a stronger, more stable outcome in collective decision-making. None of us is as smart as all of us.

I believe (and am supported by science) that Homo sapiens constitutes a single species: human. We humans manifest our diversity in infinite ways, especially as we evolve. Vive la difference! Race doesn’t exist. The underlying unity in our diversity is our common humanity, unique to our species.

