On a clear day, the view from the top-floor terrace of the Kennedy Center is one of the best in the nation’s capital.

Turn one way, and the Jefferson and Lincoln memorials, along with the iconic pointed top of the Washington Monument, frame the sky above the National Mall. Glance uptown, and there’s the U.S. Capitol dome. Turn behind you, casting your gaze across the Potomac River, and northern Virginia’s sprawl runs away from its banks, stretching interminably into the suburbs.

Last week, with much of the Eastern Seaboard cloaked in dense smog from wildfires raging hundreds of miles away across the Canadian border, all those historic sites you learned about in sixth-grade social studies class were still visible — but the dense haze, and the glare from the sunlight bouncing off of it, was impossible to miss.

