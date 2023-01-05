A stopped clock is right twice a day, which means fellow columnist Chuck Pezeshki is right on time when it comes to the far left’s heavy-handed deployment of political correctness.
This is not to say Pezeshki is right about everything, because he isn’t. Not by a long shot. His playground-caliber belittlement of infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci — “evil elf,” really? — and breezy dismissal of the efficacy of face masks place Chuck deep within the ranks of the science-denying, far right. Strange bedfellows, indeed.
But one of Pezeshki’s other points, about the liberal left running off the tracks of tolerance, is worth noting. In his last column, he squared up to the politically correct police on the oft-innocuous, but apparently now racist question: “Where are you from?”
Asked by those with hatred in their hearts, it is an ugly and offensive way to draw a clear distinction between “us” and “them.” In such cases, the PC police are correct; the question should not be asked.
In most cases however, “Where are you from?” is an easy-going icebreaker, not a dramatic revelation of one’s racist character. Like Chuck, I have asked — and been asked — that question myself, and almost invariably it leads to conversation, understanding and a shared recognition of the human condition. For those of you scoring at home, those are good things.
Unfortunately, “Where are you from?” isn’t the only figure of speech on the P.C. police’s list of forbidden word combinations. Pezeshki’s larger point, which I’ve gleaned from previous columns, is the far left — let’s call them “progressives” — is doing more harm than good by pushing a pedantic moral code on good-hearted people who haven’t, yet, arrived at a state of full enlightenment.
In my own case, I know a pair of siblings who purport to be a long way down the path of progressive tolerance. There is a transgender person swinging through the branches of their extended family tree, and I am bitterly denounced when I inadvertently refer to this person by his former name. I don’t do it very often, but when I do, these defenders of righteousness jump on me with all four feet.
OK, I get it — don’t use a person’s “dead” name. Now ease up on the judgmental tone, because: 1) I’m old; 2) my neural pathways are deeply incised; and 3) it’s harder for me to mentally change lanes.
The point is to stop needlessly alienating people who are, at heart, sympathetic to the issue at hand. I’m supportive of transgender people trying to make their way in life because, let’s face it, life isn’t easy for them much of the time. I’m already on-board, so berating me about the use of dead names or personal pronouns is counter-productive to the larger agenda of tolerance.
Obsessive focus on terminology, coupled with rigid interpretation of what are still fluid and evolving social phenomena, are the wrong signals for people who are generally supportive of a cause. Translation: Don’t treat minor offenders like dangerous felons.
Are there nasty, oafish people out there who need firm reeducation on how to interact with fellow humans? You betcha there are, but actual discernment is necessary before denouncing someone as “racist,” or “misogynist,” or some other hot-button label. Passionate progressives need to set aside their wide paintbrushes and start using narrower ones when describing what’s inside another person’s heart.
Context is crucial, so make sure you’re getting it right before pulling the fire alarm on someone else’s intolerance.
The most important way in which people change is when they change their way of thinking.
If the PC police really want to effect change, they need to stop acting like martinets and ease up on strident enforcement of their rules. Shame isn’t a necessary ingredient when pointing out another person’s clumsy choice of words.
In the end, there are many ways to lead a human life and, with 8 billion people on this earth, you cannot expect everyone else to share your truth.
