A stopped clock is right twice a day, which means fellow columnist Chuck Pezeshki is right on time when it comes to the far left’s heavy-handed deployment of political correctness.

This is not to say Pezeshki is right about everything, because he isn’t. Not by a long shot. His playground-caliber belittlement of infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci — “evil elf,” really? — and breezy dismissal of the efficacy of face masks place Chuck deep within the ranks of the science-denying, far right. Strange bedfellows, indeed.

But one of Pezeshki’s other points, about the liberal left running off the tracks of tolerance, is worth noting. In his last column, he squared up to the politically correct police on the oft-innocuous, but apparently now racist question: “Where are you from?”

