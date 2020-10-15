After years of scoffing at science, President Donald Trump is now a big believer. In fact, he’s been proclaiming the nerd cavalry will soon ride to the rescue with a vaccine for COVID-19.“We’re very close to a vaccine,” he said back on Feb. 25.
More than six months slipped away until, on Sept. 15, Trump announced a vaccine could be ready “in as little as four weeks.”
Those four weeks came and went so, once again, it’s time to move the goalposts.
Probably in October. Sometime in November. Before the end of the year. All of these forecasts wafted from the president’s mouth with the same breezy indifference to reality as most of his other pronouncements.
If it sounds good, he’ll say it. Whatever “it” is.
In March, long before widespread testing was available, Trump insisted anyone who wanted a COVID-19 test could get one. Turns out, that wasn’t remotely true.
In April, Trump said COVID-19 deaths in America could, maybe, reach 65,000 before the coronavirus was under control. So far, the death toll is more than 230 percent greater than his estimate — and the end is nowhere in sight.
No matter what Trump says, COVID-19 will not “just go away.”
He’ll probably get it right someday because one of the perks of the presidency is the power to override regulatory standards set by the Food and Drug Administration. What a comforting thought that is, eh? Trump could short-circuit the customary clinical trials to declare any promising vaccine safe for immediate use.
Alrighty then, here’s your vaccine, before the end of the year, right on schedule. That ought to be good (enough) for you.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that Trump’s near-constant belittlement of scientific expertise undermines almost everything that public health experts recommend.
Thanks to our president’s relentless anti-science jihad, precautions as simple as wearing face masks inside public buildings are rejected by a wide swath of the American public. With so much resistance to cloth face masks, just imagine the enthusiasm for rolling up one’s sleeve for the sharp jab of a hurried vaccine. Current estimates suggest only 50 percent of Americans are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
So it finally comes down to this: After years of hanging a “Kick Me” sign around the neck of science, the White House plan for defeating the new coronavirus is 100 percent reliant on a major scientific breakthrough. In gambling terms, Trump is putting all of America’s chips on a Hail Mary pass as time runs out.
There are 50 state plans for controlling COVID-19, but there’s no national plan. The only federal strategy is to discredit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a deep state enemy trying to make Trump look bad.
Want an example?
Last month, when CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said a vaccine wouldn’t be available to the general public until sometime in 2021, Trump’s response was typical: “I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information.”
Same goes for Redfield’s assertion that widespread use of masks now may prove more effective at halting the spread of coronavirus than a vaccine that’s still months down the road. Once again, the president knew better.
“It’s not more effective by any means than a vaccine and I called him about that,” Trump said Sept. 16, suggesting that Redfield got it wrong because “he didn’t understand the question.”
Trump has pressured the CDC into reversing itself on lots of issues, including premature school reopenings, church gatherings, and even cruise ship departures. Whenever that happens, when ignorance triumphs over evidence, another cadre of demoralized CDC professionals resigns in disgust.
Keep it up another four years and there won’t be a CDC, or any other recognizable federal agency for public health research. Let’s face it: Trump is grotesquely unfit for public office, so voters need to end this lunacy.
When you mix politics with science, all you get is politics.
