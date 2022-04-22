After locking ourselves down pretty tight during two years of COVID-19, Ruth and I recently hit the highways to Utah.
It was the best of trips, and the worst of trips.
First, for the worst. Our travel was prompted by the death of Ruth’s last living aunt. We drove 1,795.2 miles (round trip), yet missed the services!
Having arrived at our destination a day before the funeral, we had a leisurely morning and thought we were arriving for the hourlong viewing before the funeral. The mortuary posted the wrong times on its web page and we showed up at the time listed — only minutes before the service ended!
And now for the best of trips.
We were able to mingle with Ruth’s family at the Provo Cemetery for her aunt’s burial and take four family members out for dinner.
I also photographed many family monuments in the Provo Cemetery and we visited two great-grandchildren.
Oh, what a joy! More photos taken.
We also were updated on the blossoming robotics industry. Our son, Nathan, (Washington State University food science degree) manages a huge new warehouse in Salt Lake City where robots pluck orders from the building and load them in semi-trailers.
When in full operation, robots will back the semis to loading docks, then robots will drive the trailers to a parking lot where an over-the-road (human) driver will pick it up.
Two other family members are preparing themselves for robotic careers. One of our grandsons-in-law will graduate this year with a robotics degree from Utah State University, and we have a grandson in high school in the Dominican Republic preparing for a robotics career.
We were able to visit with grandson, Stephen, and his mother in Meridian. They were in the states for Stephen to participate in an international robotics competition.
I’m enthusiastic for technology, even with the problems it introduces. But I’m also concerned with its hasty application, especially with robotic vehicles.
Nathan bought a house in fast-growing Herriman, Utah, two years ago, but our Garman GPS was useless in finding his house.
Utah housing developments are far out-pacing GPS updates. It didn’t even have streets we needed to take us to our son’s home, and showed us driving “off-road.” We had to call and have them “talk” us in.
How would a robot-driven semi have performed?
And how would one have handled the blinding snowstorm we encountered in southern Idaho on I-84? Visibility was so bad we were doing only 40 mph in an 80-mph speed limit.
Under severe pressure from environmentalists and politicians, auto manufacturers are pushing electric cars at a reckless rate with unrealistic goals for developing the vehicles and the necessary infrastructure to support them.
Greatly reducing coal and oil-based energy is vital, but if pursued too quickly can the demand for increased production of electricity and upgrading the grids to disperse it keep up?
How long will it take to develop electric cars in which we can take a 1,795.2-mile trip, or even longer ones?
Electric cars make great sense for commuters, and for running around town shopping and going to appointments; but millions of people can’t afford two cars, an electric car for short trips and an internal combustion vehicle for long hauls.
We need to slow down and be reasonable, as we did driving in the snowstorm.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a lifelong interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.