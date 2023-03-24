Drug cartelsand their complex dealings with the locals

McGehee

Paraphrasing an old saw: “I wish we had a nickel for every friend who warned us about random cartel violence in Mexico.”

We who travel south know that such gunplay almost never involves a tourist. We, after all, support the Mexican economy and the cartels know this.

This trip, however, got off to a rocky start with the capture of El Chapo’s son, the resulting war between the Sinaloa cartel and government forces and the closure of Federal Highway 15, the north-south arterial we had to travel through.