Paraphrasing an old saw: “I wish we had a nickel for every friend who warned us about random cartel violence in Mexico.”
We who travel south know that such gunplay almost never involves a tourist. We, after all, support the Mexican economy and the cartels know this.
This trip, however, got off to a rocky start with the capture of El Chapo’s son, the resulting war between the Sinaloa cartel and government forces and the closure of Federal Highway 15, the north-south arterial we had to travel through.
Then, soon after we’re settled in our cozy Vallarta apartment, news breaks that four Americans traveling from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoras, were ambushed. Two were killed, one wounded.
Ominous news, but Texas is a very long way from the Bay of Banderas and the cartel in charge did apologize, returned the victims of the shootings and delivered the gunmen to the authorities … all within less than a week.
Still, drug lords and their fiefdoms are a reality down here and it would be naïve to think otherwise. Despite this, everyday, average Mexicans among our acquaintances have mixed feelings. It seems, for example, that the Jalisco bad boys — the “New Generation” — replaced the entire fleet of decrepit Puerto Vallarta city buses and upgraded them to propane fuel and air-conditioning.
Then, when the pandemic struck hard and the government seemed unwilling or unable to provide necessities like food, potable water and even diapers to the indigenous peoples high up in the Sierra Madres, it was the cartel who came to the peasants’ rescue.
I was reminded of all this yesterday morning when a Mexican friend, Pilar, joined us for breakfast. Closing in on 70, she is a woman of amazing courage, great wit and formidable intelligence who suffers fools poorly.
We met Pilar five years ago at her charming Mayto Beach hotel which sits astride both the ocean and a brackish estuary featuring a host of fish, ibises and the crocodile, Fiona.
Her life’s story tells of an amazing wild ride and is currently the subject of a book being written by Katherine.
We were sorry to hear that her hotel, Las Brisas, was sold but we were repaid by discovering how her newfound freedom allowed her to travel. A year and a half ago, she was our guest for a wonderful eight days.
Pilar, aside from Las Brisas, also owned a three-acre ranchito south of here. Built on communal land, her home is isolated, with no phone or internet. She lives off the grid, Mexican style.
Within the past year, her isolation proved almost deadly. Seems three desperados broke in and strangled her hired hand Mafia style. She escaped out a rear window.
Hard to find any heroes in a story like this but, after word of the robbery and murder spread, the New Generation — through their own intelligence network — captured all three and their bodies have never been recovered.
Oddly enough, Pilar once told us of small payments — made maybe twice a year — to the cartel. Not much, but they provided her, a single business woman, a sense of security. And, true to the understanding, Las Brisas was never bothered by crimes — violent or otherwise.
Considering the recent events in her life, she has no problem with the cartel. They keep the peace in remote areas and what they do to each other in their turf wars is hardly her concern.
Make no mistake. The violence is deplorable, as are the failed wars on drugs in both the United States and Mexico.
What this intriguing story brings to mind are my pal Joe’s reminiscences from his Boston childhood. In the city’s Italian quarter, there was no street crime as long as the Mafia held sway. No pickpockets, no muggings, no rapes, no bank robberies.
As happened in Pilar’s ranchito episode, if a young girl was sexually assaulted, everyone knew the perpetrator. The word passed up to the Don, tough guys with guns were dispatched and the rapist was “disappeared.”
In an environment like Boston in the 1940s and Mexico today, justice was swift and, because of that, the streets were safe for women to walk at night.
In such places, there are rules but seldom those of the “authorities.” Two cardinal rules for the Mafia of Joe’s youth: Don’t shoot police or civilians.
This is not to say that Katherine and I won’t both be glad to return to a civil society with a long tradition of respect for the law … if we can find a way to stuff a rag in Trump’s filthy mouth.
McGehee, a lifelong activist who prefers the name Raoul Sanchez when visiting Mexico, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.