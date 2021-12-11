Every day, month and year that you work, shop, breathe, sleep or dream, the local, state and/or federal government has figured out a way to take money from you. There seems to be a principle that if money is moving, the government wants a bite. For some in government, even if money isn’t moving, they want a bite. It almost seems mob-boss-like. Something like “Hey, I see you’ve spent some money. You’d better give me my share if you know what’s good for ya.”
Those of us who provide services or labor are trading some of our life for something of value, usually dollars. We then budget those dollars for life’s necessities and pleasures.
Each person also has a budget of time. In any given day there is 86,400 seconds. Those are yours. You can spend some to remain angry about someone cutting you off. You can spend some to allow someone to live in your head, rent-free. You can choose to spend those seconds with your kids. You spend the seconds watching Cougar football, going to a movie, mowing your lawn, working or sleeping. Again, they are yours.
For many people, sleep alone will take away almost 29,000 seconds. Your commute to and from work, your preparation time for work and your unpaid lunch hour will remove approximately 40,000 more seconds. After subtracting work and sleep, you have around 18,000 seconds for you to do what you want. Each second of your life is worth something.
Why do I bring this up?
For every second that you spend working or sleeping, you are not free to pursue your desires and passions. You have given up a portion of your life for something of value.
Now, look at your tax burden. How much did you pay in taxes? Property taxes, sales taxes, and income taxes are three almost every one of us pays annually. Divide your total tax burden by your hourly wage. You’ll see how many working hours the government takes each year. Super roughly speaking my tax burden causes me to work for more than 1½ months solely to provide money to the government.
That means I have a vested interest in how the government spends the money it takes from me. I am giving up seconds every day of my life in order to keep the government moving. I am giving up seconds every day to provide services to my neighbors, my family and the citizens. On the flip side, I am also giving up seconds every day to provide for government waste.
I want the government to be a good steward of my money.
This concept of the value of my time got me thinking about how different governmental agencies spend money. On the local level our elected officials tend to be more responsive and careful with money. They seem to understand and care about the burden placed on taxpayers.
At the top level of each local governmental agency there are budget makers who consider what each department needs to operate. If a department does not use the whole annual budget then it’s a sign to budget makers that too much money was allocated. Therefore, that department’s budget should be cut.
Instead, the budget makers should recognize the department did a wonderful job at being a good steward of the money provided to the department. The department should be commended but not penalized for the frugal use of money.
I would advocate for each department to keep their budgetary authority — to be able to bank or save the money. That way, the good money stewards in high-tax revenue years can maintain services when tax revenues are low.
All of this to show respect, from the government, of the seconds of my life that I spend every day to keep the government operating.
Anderson is a computerprogrammer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.