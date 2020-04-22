The idea of Earth Day isn’t new. The concept dates back to creation myths. It likely arose among indigenous peoples before recorded history, peoples who recognized their dependence on earth’s natural resources.
In the 12th or 13th century BC, the Greeks described “Mother Gaia,” a symbol of birth or regeneration, acknowledging dependence on our “earth mother.”
Earth Day 1970 was more than just exciting. For me, it symbolized the birth of new ideas for rehabilitating a planet that we humans were degrading. That year the National Environmental Policy Act was passed. It promised to slow and reverse human-caused environmental damage. It alerted us, mostly urban dwellers, to our relationship with Gaia.
The movement swept Europe, but Asia’s teeming, impoverished populations had no time for environmental niceties. Mao’s Cultural Revolution was in full swing, as was our own Vietnam debacle. Nonetheless, America was on its way to a clean, green future.
Not for long.
Fifty years of pushback by vested economic interests have cast doubt on science and undermined the entire environmental movement. Undermining science undermines civilization.
Humanity’s problems transcend any nation or group of nations. We are seeing how a mutating virus ravages populations and economies. The climate change is slower; effects last longer. How long? No one knows. Combined, the two have been compared to war.
But hope remains. Before World War II ended in 1945, leaders had already begun planning for the aftermath at the UN Conference on International Organization in San Francisco. They shared a global perspective.
That same year, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin published a prescient essay: “A Great Event Foreshadowed: The Planetization of Mankind.” Teilhard , a French Jesuit and paleontologist/geologist, was a thinker whose ideas weren’t always acceptable to the Catholic Church. Yet Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical “On care for our common home” acknowledges the “contribution” of Teilhard.
Teilhard’s planetization essay represents an overarching vision of Earth teeming with biophysical interconnections, a system of systems, macro to micro. He sees “socialization of Mankind” as “irresistible.” Seventy-five years later we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
During the 1970s, British scientist James Lovelock reintroduced Gaia, “a new look at life on earth.” The concept of Gaia, he explained, “has long been widely held throughout history” as “the basis of a belief which still coexists within the great religions.”
The notion of Gaia extends beyond the natural world. Within its scientific framework are religious connotations, an imperative for peaceful existence. In 1985 the Baha’i Universal House of Justice issued “The Promise of World Peace,” an optimistic statement going beyond a “political peace reluctantly entered into by suspicious rival nations” with “pragmatic arrangements for security and coexistence.”
It speaks of the “Great Peace towards which people of goodwill throughout the centuries have inclined their hearts,” and of which “seers and poets for countless generations have expressed their vision.”
“For the first time in history,” it asserts, “it is possible for everyone to view the entire planet … its myriad diversified peoples, in one perspective.” It envisages “the unification of all the peoples of the world in one universal family.”
“World peace is not only possible,” it continues, “but inevitable. It is the next stage in the evolution of the planet…’the planetization of mankind.’”
Disoriented by COVID-19 and climate change, world leaders, scientists, and media seem to be converging on cooperation as a possibility, the idea that it’s time to revisit and reshape global environmental and economic values. Such a restructured system must incorporate interests of all nations, even as it transcends those interests, balancing justice and equity for all.
Two 2020 books examine these ideals:
— The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis
— Global Governance and the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century
Perhaps the double assault of climate change and COVID-19 will galvanize us to create a lasting, environmentally responsible, peaceful Earth.
The trend is clear.
Pete’s eclectic careers drew him across the U.S. and into China with Jolie, his wife and sometime draconian editor. They retired south of Colfax. He’ll happily supply supporting documentation for any statements if you ask him at petes.pen9@gmail.com.