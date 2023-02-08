Thirteen. This is the average number of chickens owned by smallholder farmers in Kenya, according to a colleague who was studying Newcastle Disease vaccine uptake at the household level. The last two U.S. outbreaks of this highly transmissible viral disease (1971-74 and 2002-03) cost more than $230 million to eradicate. Newcastle is endemic in many parts of the world, including East Africa, and while there are effective vaccines, there is always a cost-benefit calculation at the household level.
I was initially intrigued about why the average flock size was 13 until, upon brief reflection, I realized that was exactly the number of chickens that we had on my family’s hobby farm. I would be hard pressed to answer, “why 13?” much less why roughly 25 as we have several years later. I started thinking about this recently as egg prices have climbed across the country, fueled in large part by avian influenza spreading from wild birds to domestic flocks and due to labor shortages thanks to the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.
The current epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza began in January 2022. Since then, outbreaks have been reported in 47 states, including Washington and Idaho, with an estimated 58 million birds affected. For commercial producers, detecting one positive case is cause to cull the entire flock. Consequently, the average price of eggs in December 2022 was about 60% higher than 2021. Around here, you can expect to pay about $4 to $4.25 for 18 grade AA eggs this past week.
Which brings us to renewed interest in backyard poultry to “save” money. Ever thought about producing your own eggs?
As a hobby farmer who spends most of his time mending fences and fixing leaks with the best crude carpentry that money won’t buy, my simple answer is “don’t do it!” My chicken people, i.e., spouse and youngest child, really enjoy raising show chickens and whenever it looks like our population might decline (mostly from age), schemes emerge and the chickens appear out of nowhere. Raising chickens is not about eggs; this is strictly about pets and having fun at shows. If you really want to raise chickens for eggs, let me share some details that might interest you.
First, chickens are a long-term investment. They require capital to build housing, and by the time you make that investment, the price of eggs will change dramatically. For example, while the national average for a dozen eggs is twice what it was a year ago, it is already down from over $5 per dozen in January to $3.40 per dozen last week. The capital investment alone means you are in this for the long haul while prices can fluctuate dramatically. And keep in mind that your kids will love these evolved dinosaurs, which means that they will never be accepted in the stock pot. You will be caring for your newfound pets for four years or more (our record is 13 years).
A conservative upper cost estimate from thehenhousecollection.com suggests that maintaining five layer hens will cost $68.75 per month for five years. That’s equivalent to 20 dozen eggs per month, or about eight eggs per day at 3.44 per dozen. Incidentally, despite owning about 25 chickens, I know the price of eggs because egg laying slacks off significantly during the winter and my family still buys them.
And for extra fun, the two deep freezes we had so far this winter required moving all the leghorn chickens into the garage so their combs would not get frostbite … not to mention the daily servicing of water and feed. And did I mention the ongoing cost of feed and bedding? Fortunately, out here we can use the waste, but the average homeowner may not have that luxury. Water must be heated in the winter, heat lamps must run to keep the chicks warm, and boy howdy, do the mice enjoy all that feed!
And did I mention that chickens are a reservoir for Salmonella and Campylobacter? Plus, they have their own host of mundane disease issues including mites and other parasites. In the final analysis — keep chickens if that is your passion, but if your goal is cheaper eggs, just wait another six months.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.