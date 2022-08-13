One of the more interesting aspects of my journey through life has been learning what things in different cultures actually mean, as opposed to what we project their meaning to be. And so it is the way with those banners of beautiful Chinese characters that one sees hanging around in various places, or houses, in China.
Chinese calligraphy is, of course, very beautiful, and if you can’t read those banners, they seem like works of art. And while some of those (especially in private residences) are ancient sayings, a whole bunch of the public ones are actually shaming statements, about behavior, propagated by the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP. Coupled with China’s relentless surveillance of its civilian population — the most recent being their COVID-19 quarantine system, that can identify faces and locations, it is a tool of psychological terror inflicted on its own people. It makes me glad I only can read a few characters.
There is a lesson here that I hope the Moscow Human Rights folks might learn. While it might be appropriate for the various celebratory months of diversity and such, constant signage about morality, or immorality, only loses its desired effect. It also serves to divide populations. And especially when coupled to government positions, laws and regulations at both the local, regional and national level, its effect is to terrorize people. And for the last six years, largely because of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the radical left has gotten their squirt of adrenaline by propagating not only this type of messaging, but engaging in vitriolic rhetoric, as part of “cancel culture” toward anyone that doesn’t toe the line.
As far as unification of a community, I can’t imagine a single conservative business that would want to distribute stickers about racism — mostly because the last six years have been filled with that same left blaming any policy disagreement on racism, while deflecting or refuting any potential real predicament underneath that dissent. It’s virtue signaling at its worst. The party in control shows up, and you damn well better get your ducks/statements in a row.
I’m not in favor of any group, however well intentioned, preaching their particular creed at me no matter how righteous. And my friend cohort spans everyone from back-to-the-land hippies to evangelical Christians. Some happen, actually, to have overlap or be one and the same in these crazy times.
Ostensibly, instead of being perceived by the Moscow Human Rights Commission as extreme in-group/out-group sorting, badging businesses with the inverse of a Scarlet Letter will not bring us “together” — whatever that means. It’s being done because various people of color have complained to the members of the commission. I’m not going to argue their interpretation of the input they’re receiving.
But I for one — after a long career of working on exactly these issues, especially around success of minorities in education — am tired of being browbeat as an apparent Big White Dude (for those that know me, I’m actually an Asian-American whose father was nearly killed by the CIA). I can’t imagine it’s much different for folks that don’t have my more interesting background. Give us a break from the public moralizing. There’s no difference between what you’re doing and those spreaders of the faith that show up at your doorstep — except that they will leave with just a paper pamphlet stuck under your door.
We have successful models of bringing communities together. Service organizations like Rotary and Kiwanis have been doing this for generations. Do it over free food — it always brings the population, especially the young ones, in.
But have it terminate after a month. If you keep preaching, the people you’re emulating are using the playbook from the CCP, or the Stasi in East Germany.
And the rest of us are very tired of it. I don’t think of my neighbors as racists because they don’t have a sign in their yard. Or that a business somehow supports racism because they don’t have one of your stickers. So just stop it.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.