Nick Rolovich, head coach of the Washington State University football team, probably figured he was too important to fire. Turns out he was wrong.
Up until last week, Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee in Washington at a reported $3.2 million per year. But money didn’t buy him love, and he was sacked for ignoring Gov. Jay Inslee’s order that state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead of getting the shot, the coach put all his chips on getting a religious exemption.
His end run around Inslee’s order didn’t get very far and, having embarrassed WSU, its president, and its athletic director, it’s no surprise the coach got fired. When the decision was announced, you could almost hear faculty from Agricultural Engineering to Zoology cheering in the background.
I don’t know the guy, and chances are you don’t either, but Rolovich probably was blinded by his own hubris. It’s a common shortcoming among elite college and professional athletes, and coaches occasionally succumb as well.
We’ve all seen, and been repulsed by, the palpable sense of entitlement shown by some swaggering athletes: Pushing their way to the front of the line, demanding VIP treatment, and treating women like playthings to be used and discarded. It’s a warrior mentality which, in their view, exempts them from the conventions of polite society because they’re bigger, stronger, faster and can squash you like a bug.
They’re entertainers, heroes in the eyes of some, and they perform before thousands of admiring fans who clamor for their autographs. It’s easy to get swept up in the adulation, and it’s hard to remain humble. Not surprisingly, an odor of arrogance hangs over many collegiate and professional teams.
Again, I can’t say if Rolovich believed he was too big to fire, but a salary in excess of $266,000 per month can give anyone an inflated sense of self-worth. Now he’s on the outside, looking in, and the gravy train has run off the tracks.
Some will argue that Rolovich deserves praise because he chose to be fired rather than surrender his beliefs. He was courageous. He stood on principle.
Maybe so, but he also stood on privilege.
It takes courage to risk everything when you have nothing to fall back on. You lose your house, your kids go hungry, and hope is as distant as the stars. That’s when standing on principle requires real courage.
In the case at hand, a 42-year-old white male was fired from a spectacularly well-paid job. Don’t worry though, because he won’t be homeless and his kids will still have plenty to eat. Coach Rolovich probably has some money tucked away and he will get another job, somewhere else.
He’ll have to convince somebody to hire him, and that’s a big ask given the Dumpster fire he touched off. Then again, his backstory as a live-free-or-die football coach could be a stepping stone to public office somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Don’t laugh, because that’s how U.S. Sen Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, got where he is today. As head coach at Auburn University, he won the affection of voters throughout the Yellowhammer State. The moral of the story? Never underestimate where a big-time football coach might wind up.
Rolovich only lasted 11 games at WSU, and he didn’t cover himself in glory with a 5-6 record, so he’ll need to pack his bags for pastures new. Meanwhile, it’s worth remembering he was fired for refusing to participate in the solution to a problem that has killed nearly 750,000 Americans.
Freedom-loving “patriots” on the far right may laud the former coach as a hero, but no matter how long we stare into the funhouse mirror, the fact remains that he disregarded an order that applies to everyone who cashes a paycheck from the state of Washington. And now he’s gone.Now and then, even football heroes have to play by the same rules as everybody else.
Brock grew up elsewhere, but he has lived on the Palouse for 20 years. He has been a Daily News columnist since 2002.