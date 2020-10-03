It was a cool, crisp, blue-sky, autumn day. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1962.
I should have been in school. But the previous evening, President John Kennedy had told the nation the Soviet Union had established nuclear missiles in Communist Cuba, 90 miles from Florida. Kennedy announced a U.S. blockade of the island and made clear the world was on the brink of nuclear destruction if the Soviets attempted any aggressive response.
Kennedy’s announcement had made manifest the lingering fear all Americans had felt since the Soviets first deployed nuclear weapons – at any moment, through aggressive action or accident, the two superpowers could engage in a nuclear exchange that would destroy the world.
My mother was terrified. She held me out of school that beautiful fall day to help her shop for the supplies we would need to hoard during a nuclear war, as if bottled water and canned soup would protect us from nuclear holocaust.
The ever-present fear of nuclear war affected life in the U.S. in ways big and small for nearly four decades. It influenced our social structure, our educational system, our politics. But even during the 1950s let’s-build-a-bomb-shelter fad, Americans compartmentalized those fears. Life went on.
I was thinking of those times recently when considering the multiple fears that grip our country today.
Yes, we are confronted by a deadly pandemic. Yes, racial divisions are laid bare as at no time since the civil rights revolution. Yes, the current election campaign is scary, especially with President Trump’s most assertive acolytes encouraging a violent response should he lose. And, yes, as existential as the threat of nuclear annihilation is the specter of human-caused climate change that scientists we should trust believe is already irreversible.
How do we manage to carry on amidst such threats and fears?
Mental health workers tell us we are already seeing the effects of stress and fear on society. Anxiety, depression and substance abuse appear to be on the rise, although quarantines and social distancing mean many Americans are struggling alone, outside the mental health system and so missing from official statistics.
Fear on a mass scale has a paralyzing effect, preventing the necessary collective response. On an individual level, lingering fears can cause people to retreat, to be less likely to take personal action. Studies show people who can master their fears are more likely to get actively involved in response to critical problems – more likely to follow the news, more likely to engage in public protests, more likely to join political campaigns and attendant social movements. More likely to vote.
Psychologists and social scientists agree on some coping strategies.
n Limit exposure to negative influences in our lives, perhaps limiting (but by no means eliminating) exposure to news.
n Compartmentalize those things we fear, exposing them to the light when we are forced to deal with them or when we have positive actions to take.
n Recognize our lack of control over many of the things we fear and stop obsessing about our inability to influence events.
n Stay healthy. Eat well. Get enough sleep.
n Enjoy family and friends, even virtually. Love. Laugh.
Coping strategies will be the subject of a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. today: “Living in a Time of Fear,” sponsored by Spokane Faith and Values, an award-winning digital news site established and managed by Tracy Simmons, a former University of Idaho journalism professor who is now on the faculty at Washington State. Registration is required: https://bit.ly/3n9qChL, but you’ll need to hustle to be a part.
Panelists will include two local ministers and me, a confirmed atheist. Participants will be able to contribute to the Zoom discussion.
I suspect that all of us will agree on one critical coping strategy – understanding that even the worst of times fade away, come to an end.
In 1962, we lived under the threat of nuclear destruction for a week following the president’s speech. We all knew the missiles could fly at any moment. And then it was over.
On a beautiful, clear, crisp fall day, I helped my mother move the water and the soup to the basement. And I went back to school having learned that this too shall pass.
Spokane’s Steven A. Smith, formerly of Moscow, is clinical associate professor emeritus in the School of Journalismand Mass Media at the University of Idaho and was a professional journalist for 40 years. He retired fromfull-time teaching in May.