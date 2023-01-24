She was tall, slender, and Black, a woman in her 60s, with close-cropped white hair. She walked directly to the greeter’s desk at the Pullman Senior Center lunch and said, “Hi! I’m Terry Buffington, and I’d like to do what I can to help out around here.”
“Welcome,” responded my wife Jolie, who was at the desk that day. “Good to meet you! We need all the help we can get.”
Terry joined us for lunch, and we had a great time. She was new to Pullman and was getting acquainted with folks in the area. As we ate, we shared stories of our lives and travels. We also laughed a lot.
Terry was born and raised in Mississippi during the Civil Rights struggle for social justice in the 1950s and 1960s. Her experiences growing up under Jim Crow provide perspectives unique here on the Palouse, where census statistics report 83.9% white and 2.5% Black in Whitman County, 92.5% white and .9% Black in Latah County.
Whether it’s describing what she experienced as an adolescent, or her treatment more recently in Pullman, Terry provides insight into attitudes that we whites, as members of an overwhelming ethnic majority, rarely experience.
I was a young man in the 1960s. Blacks were experiencing new struggles, violent and nonviolent, as they sought social justice and change. Media recorded these events in detail, as if waking to them for the first time. Yet for nearly a century most Blacks had endured life — and death — as the lowest-class citizenry in this “land of the free.” Experiences leading to the civil rights movement had always been there, following slavery, but the movement grew during and after World War II.
In 1941, an executive order by President Roosevelt granted Blacks unprecedented rights, opening, for the first time, “national defense jobs and other government jobs to all Americans regardless of race, creed, color or national origin.” Black women and men serving in World War II returned home to segregation and discrimination after serving their country.
Another executive order in 1948 by President Truman ended segregation in the U.S. military, setting the stage for a grass-roots civil rights movement. That movement began in Montgomery, Ala., December 1955, when 42-year-old Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man. The arrest “ignited outrage and support.”
Parks unwittingly became the “mother of the modern-day civil rights movement.” Black community leaders, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., organized a boycott of the Montgomery bus system. A 1956 Supreme Court decision ruled segregated seating unconstitutional. An earlier decision outlawing segregation in public schools led, in 1957, to an incident where the Arkansas governor, National Guard, and “a screaming and threatening mob” blocked nine Black students from entering a high school. President Eisenhower resolved the matter by ordering federal troops to escort the students to and from classes, where they still faced continued harassment.
By this time, similar events were occurring throughout the South, and adolescent Terry Buffington was witnessing, and experiencing, them in her hometown of West Point, Miss. These are some of the things we shared over that first lunch.
Growing up, Terry decided to document not only her own experiences, but also those of contemporaries in Mississippi. At the University of Mississippi, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Southern Culture and History and a master’s degree in student personnel, then a second master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Memphis. Recently she donated her research collection, “The Terry Buffington Papers,” to the University of North Carolina.
Terry will direct a series of events to raise awareness about this history, beginning Feb. 3 at The Gladish Community and Cultural center in Pullman. It will feature not only information, but also eats: a southern fried catfish or chicken dinner, followed by a film “The Ella Baker Story.” Baker began with the NAACP in 1940 and in 1957 helped organize Dr. King’s new Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta. The film documents her “inspiring” story. Doors open at 7.
My first meeting with Terry ended with me doing something I’d never done before with a new acquaintance. As we said goodbyes, I reached out and gave this captivating stranger a hug. With my wife looking on!