She was tall, slender, and Black, a woman in her 60s, with close-cropped white hair. She walked directly to the greeter’s desk at the Pullman Senior Center lunch and said, “Hi! I’m Terry Buffington, and I’d like to do what I can to help out around here.”

“Welcome,” responded my wife Jolie, who was at the desk that day. “Good to meet you! We need all the help we can get.”

Terry joined us for lunch, and we had a great time. She was new to Pullman and was getting acquainted with folks in the area. As we ate, we shared stories of our lives and travels. We also laughed a lot.

