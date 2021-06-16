During an interview last week about the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a well-known far-right ideologue, political opportunist and attention seeker (aka Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) declared, “I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God.” Many people would argue that these are not mutually exclusive ideas, and while belief is required when advocating for supernatural beings, the question of belief makes no sense with respect to evolution. You either understand the concept of evolution or you don’t.
The “engine” of evolution is natural selection, and the brilliance of Charles Darwin (1809-82) was that he recognized and articulated this process with no knowledge of the underlying mechanisms.
Natural selection requires only three things.
First, you need variation in a population, which means that individuals vary by any number of traits such as size, color, physiological capabilities, etc.
Second, some of this variation needs to impact the reproductive success of the individuals in a population. A glaring example is how some variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are better able to infect people, and these strains quickly become prominent relative to less transmissible variants.
Third, this variation needs to be genetically encoded so it can be passed to the individual’s progeny. Genetic mutations provide the raw material for this process, but natural selection filters the variation to favor individuals who are “more fit” for the conditions that they encounter.
Mutation and natural selection are the biological processes of evolution, but there are other very important factors that influence the trajectory of evolution.
A key factor is time. This is the hardest one to grasp because the average human lifespan is 165 nanoseconds relative to the age of the Earth (about 4.54 billion years). The earliest recognizable life forms on early earth were single-celled microorganisms that likely arose between 3.77 and 4.28 billion years ago. There are many other milestones as we approach the modern age, with animals with backbones arising 540 million years ago and hominids hitting the scene only about 6 million years ago.
All this time, the Earth has undergone enormous changes such as the development of an oxygen rich atmosphere around 2 billion years ago, the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction that paved the way for mammals to dominate the planet (65 million years ago), and a massive rise in greenhouse gases that led to the Paleocene/Eocene extinction (55 million years ago).
These massive extinction events are examples of another major factor impacting the evolutionary trajectory on Earth: chance.
Humanity probably owes its existence to an asteroid that is thought to have impacted the planet at what is now the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. This event ended the reign of the dinosaurs … which might still be flourishing today had this chunk of rock not arrived.
There have been more gradual changes, such as massive deposition and erosion of rocks and sediments.
During a recent trip through the Grand Canyon, I was able to visit Blacktail Canyon where it is possible to simultaneously touch 550-million-year-old Tapeats Sandstone that rests atop 1.6-billion-year-old Vishnu Schist. This juxtaposition is called the Great Unconformity where a billion years of deposits were eroded before the sandstone formed. It is breathtaking to imagine the time and the unwitnessed events that took place during these periods.
Other incredibly important geological events, including continental drift, produce the third major factor affecting the evolutionary trajectory: isolation. Isolation allows populations to diverge and take different evolutionary paths as they adapt to novel conditions.
Continental drift is also a major driver of the Earth’s wobble, which creates seasonality … and thus more variable conditions to which different populations can adapt. Diversity is truly the spice of life.
Evolution is the sum of the biological processes of mutation and natural selection that are layered onto chance events, massive planetary changes and isolation of populations, and all of these processes and events have happened over unimaginably long periods of time. Understanding and appreciating this big picture is what it means to understand evolution.
This understanding also informs us how incredibly tenuous our current world is as we have entered what Earth scientists are now calling the Anthropocene Epoch, marking a period of massive human impact and loss of biodiversity on a planetary scale.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.