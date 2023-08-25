To start off, my Facebook account hasn’t been opened in longer than a decade and Katherine and I stolidly refuse to participate in “social media.” Real life keeps us busy and we hardly have time enough to enjoy the friends we already have.
Over the years, I’ve read more lengthy tomes and journal articles than is probably healthy for any sane individual and have taught American government at the university level. What I have come away with is the conviction that all this book learning is poor preparation for understanding the nitty-gritty of smash-mouth electioneering.
Believing this, I still find it hard to shake patterns of thought imprinted by all those years in the academy.
Like the preconditions which history makes clear are vital to a healthy, functioning democratic state.
I thought of George W’s disastrous effort to graft our system of government onto a basically feudal society like Afghanistan. He should’ve taken more courses in international relations.
In the same mind, I think of our current lack of consensus on basic rules of the game, and wonder how we arrived here. I suspect: lies and the social media spreading those lies like wildfire.
We all know Trump’s team litigated 62 times before state and federal courts and also know 61 were dismissed as baseless. The lone exception was over a minor technicality in Pennsylvania.
We also know that virtually every secretary of state and every election official in states challenged by the 2020 loser unanimously affirmed there were no serious irregularities. Ditto the recounts and inspections of voting machines. By any verifiable standard, our last presidential election was one of the most scrupulously accurate elections in history.
As evidence now reveals, even Trump’s inner circle knew they’d lost. Any hope of returning to the White House fell to the "big lie" and telling it enough times to cast doubt on the outcome. Then have Pence throw the election to the state legislatures where Republicans dominated.
Millions today are left with a growing distrust of the entire legal system. The perfidy of federal law enforcement is matched only by the court system where even judges appointed by the Donald himself are minions of the deep state.
In the face of all this, the wide majority of Republican voters still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
It is axiomatic that a functioning, viable democracy requires a widespread consensus among citizens that the system is fair. Even if you’re on the losing end, the popular parts of your agenda likely will be enacted into law.
Political science describes such a government as legitimate. Furthermore, where the rules of the game are widely supported, there is seldom resort to brute force.
What does it mean when a people no longer share consensus on the basic rules of the game? Jan. 6 gave us a foretaste. If Trump loses again, we may find repercussions to make the attack on the Capitol seem pale by comparison.
What puzzles me most about this scenario is how so many Americans, not all of them ignorant sluggards, could buy anything so demonstrably untrue as the stolen election conspiracy.
First coming to mind is the pernicious influence of social media and the unchecked disinformation it broadcasts. The inevitable outcome is a blurring of the difference between truth and falsehood. From blatant lies about inauguration crowd size to Jan. 6, we have been asked not to believe what we see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears, but what we are told is true by Trump.
Blurring of lines? Many Americans have hundreds of Facebook “friends.” Some, many thousands. An acquaintance of mine boasts of having 2,400 Facebook “followers.”
At 75, I have been graced with the friendship of many fine folks over the years. People I spend time with. People I fly 5,000 miles to share meals and abrazos with. And they do the same. Friends with whom I lift a glass to celebrate the good times and, when fortune turns its back on them, Katherine and I are at their sides to help in any way we can. How many of your hundreds of Facebook friends and thousands of followers will give you a ride home after surgery? Or sit by your side to ease your pain when a loved one passes?
And yet, in today’s parlance, these “virtual” friends take the place of real, live, flesh and blood intimates.
Once again, the boundary between what is “real” and a tasteless, desiccated “virtual” world becomes almost indistinguishable.
Where did Trump stake his claim to national prominence? As a reality television personality. That says it all.
Social media disinformation isn’t the only culprit.
Add in book banning, underfunding of public education and the best university education available only for the children of the rich. Who is the big winner from this dumbing down of America and the casting of doubt on all those institutions put in place to guarantee that the rule of law is followed? Trump and the MAGA cult.
We now live within a society where distinctions between truth and falsehood are blurred almost to the point of nonexistence.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.