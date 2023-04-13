If you follow the news, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in repressive GOP nuttiness — from Tennessee, where two Democrats in the state legislature were expelled for participating in a gun-control rally, to Idaho, where private citizens will soon be empowered to sue broadly-defined abortion providers and collect a $20,000 bounty.

Taken as a whole, these and other ominous developments in red-state America suggest the far right is consolidating its grasp on power. But looks are deceiving, because these are not durable shifts in political fortune. Instead, they are early-onset death rattles of a political bloc that — despite its best efforts to cling to power — is slowly being eclipsed.

Why? Because many of the far right’s favorite issues do not resonate with young Americans between the ages of 18 and 30.