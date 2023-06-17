Father’s Day should be a straightforward affair: take a day to honor our dads and celebrate their role in teaching, guiding, protecting and providing for us. Were it only so simple.

The word “father” is certainly associated with feelings of strength, security, love and wisdom, for some. But, the same word fills many with sadness, rage, frustration and grief. And for some, only a void and a longing. For many parents, would-be parents and children, this day is anything but a celebration.

Many, perhaps most, of the men of my generation lacked a reliable father figure growing up. As we become fathers ourselves, we have few if any role models or positive experiences to emulate. We’re doing our best to figure it out and be the fathers we never had. We change diapers, push strollers and give bottles. We have tea parties and play dress up. We’re hands-on, affectionate and playful. We nurture. We try.

