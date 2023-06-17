Father’s Day should be a straightforward affair: take a day to honor our dads and celebrate their role in teaching, guiding, protecting and providing for us. Were it only so simple.
The word “father” is certainly associated with feelings of strength, security, love and wisdom, for some. But, the same word fills many with sadness, rage, frustration and grief. And for some, only a void and a longing. For many parents, would-be parents and children, this day is anything but a celebration.
Many, perhaps most, of the men of my generation lacked a reliable father figure growing up. As we become fathers ourselves, we have few if any role models or positive experiences to emulate. We’re doing our best to figure it out and be the fathers we never had. We change diapers, push strollers and give bottles. We have tea parties and play dress up. We’re hands-on, affectionate and playful. We nurture. We try.
But I don’t think I’m alone in struggling to define what it even means to be a father in today’s world.
Traditionally, of course, a father is the male parent and counterpoint to the mother. But expanded notions around gender, sexuality and family configurations complicate this simple definition. The role of father is not nearly as central or well-defined now as it was on the first Father’s Day in 1910.
Moreover, it’s hard to define fatherhood without reference to motherhood, a comparison that fathers lose hands down. Dads may be taking on more parenting responsibilities, but moms are still regarded as the real parents. And they earn this right through the physical connection to the unborn child, the pain and struggle of childbirth, and — let’s be honest — being generally more involved. Motherhood is considered a sacred and meaningful calling, built on sacrifice and dedication. Fatherhood is considered, by contrast, something … optional. It’s oft repeated that there is no force on earth stronger than a mother’s love for her children. What, then, is a father’s love but second-rate?
Lastly, Father’s Day is complicated by a culture that equates confident masculinity with misogyny. My whole life I’ve been told that men are oppressors, abusers and slobs. Incompetent, bumbling parents. Depraved sex addicts. Violent animals. Greedy idiots. Having internalized such stereotypes, what man would want to raise children and risk corrupting them with his malign presence? When I’m playing with my children at the park and other kids start talking to me, their parents instantly drop their phones to whisk their children back to safety. Men who work in childcare or elementary education know what it is to be constantly looked at as a potential pedophile. How can we take one day to celebrate a masculine identity that’s seen as a threat every other day of the year?
I’m all for smashing the patriarchy, but too often this amounts to smashing men, who are already desperate for a social role more dignified than simply grinding out a paycheck.
We need a model of manhood defined by creativity rather than destruction, nurturing instead of domination, and humility in preference to false bravado. Until that honorable role is established, we will all continue to suffer at the hands of dishonorable men trying to live up to negative stereotypes.
Fatherhood is a good place to start building this new masculinity and give men a sacred and respectable social role to fill that void of purpose and belonging that drives so much toxic behavior. Beyond emulating moms, dads could begin to discover their own unique gifts and contributions to child rearing. And, at the same time, women could be relieved of some of the pressure to be both competitive in a career and the unfailing, ever-smiling center of the family.
Father’s Day itself may be an anachronism, but if we can learn to value and appreciate the role of men in raising children every day, we’ll all be better for it — fathers perhaps most of all.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.