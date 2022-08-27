News came out this week that Anthony Fauci was going to finally step down from his position as the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health this week. Fauci is 81, and if he was in anything resembling a normal position, retirement would’ve happened years ago. But even though his age makes him on paper an octogenarian, the reality is that Fauci proved long ago he was one of the undead. Just like sexy vampire grandma Nancy Pelosi, these little Energizer bunnies/servants of Moloch just keep rolling along.

Little Tony is likely reading the tea leaves for November elections, and probably doesn’t want to spend his time getting grilled for his criminal behavior in a House committee chaired by Republicans. He’d have a lot to answer for, that for any ordinary person might involve jail time, or maybe standing trial in the dock at the Hague.

But our mendacious little munchkin is going to get out just by the hairs of his chinny-chin-chin. Lest the readers of this newspaper feel too sorrowful in his departure, Little Tony is likely on his way to an unconstrained, and very lucrative career as a consultant for Pfizer or Moderna. Due to either his gross incompetence, or narcissistic intent (I can never really tell with that guy) millions have suffered. And the example that the federal government has set, of lockdowns and punishing the poor, had long-felt and lasting repercussions around the world. Like it or not, other countries copy what we do — even poor countries. And considering that COVID-19 has well-defined age stratification characteristics, having far younger countries follow our pandemic response has cost more lives than can even be tallied.

